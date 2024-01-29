The Postcard Killings, which premiered in theaters in 2020, left an indelible impact on viewers with its intriguing climax and earnest performances. Based on Liza Marklund and James Patterson’s novel The Postcard Killers, the crime drama centered on a detective trying to investigate his daughter and son-in-law’s murders

According to IMDb, its official synopsis reads

A New York detective investigates the death of his daughter who was murdered while on her honeymoon in London; he recruits the help of a Scandinavian journalist when other couples throughout Europe suffer a similar fate.

The Postcard Killings was directed by Danis Tanović, best known for his work on Oscar-winning war drama No Man’s Land. Tove Alsterdal, Ellen Brown Furman, Liza Marklund, Andrew Stern, and Tena Štivičić wrote its screenplay.

The Postcard Killings: Meet the cast

1) Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Jacob Kanon

The film featured Jeffery Dean Morgan as Jacob Kanon, a New York detective who undertakes a dangerous investigation after a personal setback. He is best known for his work on The Walking Dead. Additionally, he has appeared on shows such as The Good Wife and Supernatural. His film credits include Watchmen, Losers and Red Dawn.

2) Famke Janssen as Valerie Kanon

Famke Janssen played the role of Valerie, Jacob Kanon's wife, in The Postcard Killings. The actor rose to fame with her performance in Pierce Brosnan’s GoldenEye, which hit screens in 1995.

She then consolidated her standing in the industry with Celebrity, X-Men, Men in Black II, and Turn the River. Beyond her work in films, Janssen has made a name for herself in the television industry with her work on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Hemlock Grove, and The Blacklist.

3) Cush Jumbo as Désirée “Dessie” Lombard

Cush Jumbo played Desiree “Dessie” Lombard, a journalist, in the film. Jumbo received acclaim for her work on The Good Wife and its spinoff The Good Fight. She has also appeared on Torchwood, Casualty, Vera, and Stay Close. Additionally, she received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for her portrayal of Mark Antony in the theater production Julius Caesar.

4) Joachim Król as Klaus Bublitz

A photo of Joachim Krol. (Image via Wikipedia)

The film featured Joachim Król as Klaus Bublitz, an inspector who assists the protagonist in the investigation. He rose to prominence with the No More Mr Nice Guy and Maybe, Maybe Not.

His film credits also include Run Lola Run, Anne Frank: The Whole Story and Henri 4. Additionally, he had a voice role in The Three Robbers.

5) Ruairi O'Connor as Mac Randolph

Ruairi O'Connor played Mac Randolph, a mysterious character with a dark secret, in The Postcard Killings. He has made a name for himself in the television industry with his work on The Spanish Princess and The Morning Show. Beyond his roles on TV, O’Connor is known for his work in films such as Handsome Devil, Teen Spirit, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

6) Naomi Battrick as Sylvia Randolph

Naomi Battrick essayed the role of Sylvia Randolph, Mac’s adoptive sister and lover, in the film. The actor began her career at the age of 15 with a guest role on The Bill. However, she rose to fame with her work on the CBBC series My Almost Famous Family. Battrick has also appeared on Waterloo Roads, Crossing Lines, and Flack.

The cast also includes

Steven Mackintosh as Rupert Pearce

Eva Rose as DS Agneta Hoglund

Lukas Loughran as Detective Evert Ridderwall

Sallie Harmsen as Nienke

Christopher Pizzey as Charles Hardwick

Is The Postcard Killings worth watching?

The film received underwhelming reviews from critics upon its release. It holds an approval rating of 24 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 21 reviews. According to Dennis Harvey, the screenplay failed to do justice to the plot.

He wrote:

“Given the nature of its story, the film seems oddly disinterested in emphasizing action, fear or thrills”

Similarly, The Postcard Killings has a score of 29 percent on Metacritic based on four reviews, which indicates ‘generally unfavorable’ reviews. Additionally, it has a rating of 5.8 on IMDb based on 14,000 votes.

The Postcard Killings is available to stream on Netflix, Vudu, Prime Video, Redbox, and Apple TV.

