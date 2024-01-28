The Postcard Killings ending explained: Who are the real killers?

The Postcard Killings is a movie by acclaimed director and screenwriter Danis Tanović. The film was released on March 13, 2020, and stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Famke Janssen, and Cush Jumbo.

The plot of the movie is taken from a novel called The Postcard Killers by James Patterson and Liza Marklund.

The story of the movie centers around the murder of Detective Jacob Kanon's daughter and son-in-law while they are in London for their honeymoon. The incident triggers Kanon, who is on the lookout for the murderer and, along the way, discovers something very disturbing.

As it turns out, the incident wasn't a singular event, and Kanon's daughter and son-in-law were not the only victims. The murderers were unleashing their wrath all over Europe by victimizing and killing couples.

Disclaimer: The following articles consist of spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

What is the premise of The Postcard Killings movie?

The Postcard Killings has a rather unsettling start with a father witnessing the dismembered bodies of his daughter and son-in-law, who were supposed to be enjoying their honeymoon in London.

As it turns out, the two were murdered while they were there. Not only did the murderers kill them, but they also decided to treat the dead bodies most atrociously.

After killing them, the killers drained the couple's blood, dissected them into parts, and placed them in a manner that would resemble a famous art piece.

Besides providing an image of an unsettling crime, the incident also sheds light on the psyches of the perpetrators. The incident is a reflection of the fact that the killer's intention was not only to kill but also to make a statement.

Detective Kanon, who has lost both his daughter and son-in-law, is grieving while also trying to find his daughter's murderers. For this, he travels around Europe, gathering clues that will finally take him to the killers.

He is not alone in his quest; two other people were assisting him. Among them were his wife, Valerie, and Dessie Lombard, a local newspaper journalist. Together, they were able to identify the perpetrators of the murders.

Who exactly are the killers in The Postcard Killings?

Throughout the movie, director and writer Danis Tanović keeps everyone guessing as to who the real killer is. So much so that it tries to shift the focus elsewhere. It is only when a particularly shocking incident takes place towards the end of The Postcard Killings that we are made aware of who the real killers are.

While Kanon is investigating his daughter and son-in-law's murder case and traveling across Europe, viewers are introduced to two new characters. The characters in question here are Sylvia and Mac Randolph, who are a couple travelling across Europe.

While on their journey, they come across a man named Pieter, who initially makes them highly uncomfortable. Pieter is accompanied by his wife, Nienke. Given the build-up and the shock factors during the scenes concerning these four characters, the audiences are sure to suspect Pieter and Nienke as the actual killers.

It is only later on, when it is revealed that Pieter and Nienke have been killed, do we get a glimpse of the actual masterminds behind the murders. As it turns out, Sylvia and Mac, whose real names are Simon and Marina, were behind the gruesome killings of couples across Europe.

The Postcard Killings is streaming on Netflix, Vudu, Prime Video, Redbox and Apple TV. If you are unable to watch it on these platforms, you can use a VPN.

