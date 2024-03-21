The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen Hugher crashes car, charged with DUI 

Karen Hugher from Real Housewives of Potomac was reportedly in a car crash that led to police charging her with a DUI and a DWI for driving under the influence of alcohol. Karen, who has been an integral part of RHOP since the series took off in March 2016, was last seen in the ongoing season 8.

According to District Court For Montgomery County records, the 60-year-old crashed her Maserati into a divider and then into a tree on Tuesday, March 19, at around 11.50 pm in Maryland. Karen said the reckless driving was a result of her mourning the loss of her parents on the eve of Mother's Day and that she was grateful to be alive.

Charges against Karen Hugher from Real Housewives of Potomac

When Karen Hugher was stopped at 11.50 pm by the Montgomery County Police Department, they observed that she was driving drunk. So, they immediately charged her for driving a vehicle while impaired with alcohol and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

With a mandatory court appearance, Karen is now facing charges for "negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, as well as recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property."

She is also charged with "failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days," as per a statement from Karen's representative.

After the collision, Hugher was given multiple tickets right away despite not being taken into custody. Bravo and the Montgomery County Police Department have not yet made official statements regarding the collision.

How did Karen Hugher from Real Housewives of Potomac crash her car, and what did she have to say about it?

The 60-year-old was driving her 2017 Maserati when she got into a single-vehicle collision with no other vehicles in sight. The authorities said that Hugher was driving in an "aggressive manner" and at a high speed right before the crash took place.

As per the Law enforcement reports, after Karen Hugher crossed a median, she struck several street signs but did not sustain any injuries at the time of the crash, which is contrary to what Karen said in a statement to TMZ.

"I'm hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!"

Karen Hugher also spoke of how Mother's Day triggered the grief of losing her mother, which affected her emotional state while she was driving. She said,

"With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother's Day approaching, it has felt more like a tsunami."

She also gave details on how it all went down. She said,

"Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree."

Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Part 1 airs on March 31, on Bravo, at 8 pm ET.