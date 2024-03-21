How old is Karen Huger? Age explored as RHOP star totals Maserati in high-speed crash 

The Real Housewives of Potomac actress Karen Huger has been charged after driving under the influence, subsequently leading to a car crash. The event took place on the night of Tuesday, March 19. The reality star is now expected to make a court appearance.

According to court records, Karen Huger, who is 60 years old, was driving her 2017 Maserati when it was stopped by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland.

Nearing 12 a.m., she was charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving while impaired. It was also revealed that the television personality was driving in an “aggressive manner” at a high speed before getting into a crash.

According to People magazine, Karen Huger crossed a median and struck multiple street signs. However, she did not injure herself or pedestrians. The mother of two was not arrested at the time of writing this article.

Charges against Karen Huger explored as reality star crashes vehicle

According to People magazine, the aforementioned charges are not the only ones that La’Dame By KH entrepreneur is facing.

Karen Huger, 60, also faces other charges including driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, failing to control vehicle speed while on a highway to avoid collision, driving a vehicle over reasonable and prudent speed on a highway, and also failure to notify administration of a change of address within a month.

According to TMZ, the Maserati was severely damaged. She reportedly attended a dinner with a friend, where the duo discussed multiple emotional topics, including Huger’s late mother. It reportedly left the reality star in an emotional state and left her bawling as she drove back home, subsequently leading to her swerving to avoid a car that was coming directly towards her.

The news outlet also revealed that following her court appearances, she could face fines ranging from $50 to $510. Karen Huger has since broken her silence regarding the incident in an exclusive statement to TMZ.

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night’s accident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.” She said.

She went on to remind followers to always “understate your emotional state” before getting behind the wheel. She also thanked her mother, whom she referred to as her “Guardian Angel,” alongside her seatbelt for saving her life.

Huger amassed immense fame after appearing in The Real Housewives of Potomac. The Virginia native joined the Bravo cast in the first season in 2016. She has since shared her personal life on the show and also on Instagram, where she has amassed over 570K followers.