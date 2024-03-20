What happened to Alex Franco? Two teens arrested in connection to murder of 21-year-old Utah man

In rural Utah County, 21-year-old Alex Franco was discovered deceased with a gunshot wound, leading to the arrest of two teenagers. The incident unfolded around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, near 3800 W. 5700 South, as reported by Taylorsville police.

According to his girlfriend, Alyssa Henry, Franco was last seen outside her Taylorsville home on Sunday afternoon. Henry expressed concern, indicating that Franco may have been shot and abducted from outside her residence. She recounted how Franco had been conversing with a group of individuals in a car who had offered them a ride to the park. Henry mentioned that they didn't suspect anything sinister as the individuals were "friends of friends."

Teenagers arrested after Alex Franco's death

Henry recalled becoming alarmed after hearing a gunshot emanating from the vehicle, described as a white 2000s Jeep Liberty, which then hastily departed

"I started to track his phone, and it got to the end of the street before it just stopped tracking it,” she recounted.

Following the incident, two teenage boys, aged 15 and 17, were apprehended and booked into the Salt Lake Valley Detention Center on multiple felony charges linked to Franco's homicide.

Detectives reported locating the suspected Jeep on Monday afternoon in Salt Lake County, prompting further investigation and ultimately leading to the arrest of the two teenage suspects. Alex Franco's lifeless body was discovered early Tuesday morning in a desolate desert area of Utah County, near the western part of Lehi.

A press release from Taylorsville Police read,

"Detectives believe they have arrested the person responsible for Franco’s shooting, but they are still actively working on contacting others who may have been present during the homicide."

Amidst the sorrow, lingering inquiries persist regarding the circumstances surrounding Alex Franco's untimely demise.

At a candlelight vigil held in a Kearns Park to honor Alex Franco's memory, loved ones and acquaintances shared heartfelt tributes. Chloe Goold, a dear friend, extended gratitude to the community for their solidarity, portraying Franco as a radiant presence who "lit up any room he entered."

Authorities are searching for the third person believed to be involved in the incident as the investigation unfolds.