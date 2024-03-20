The Bachelor: Lexi Young was hospitalized while filming season 28

The Bachelor star Lexi Young who self-exited season 28 has revealed that she was hospitalized while filming the dating reality TV show. The 30-year-old digital strategist’s departure came in episode 6, released on February 19, 2024, where Lexi Young had detailed being on a “different timeline” with Joey Graziadei as the main reason behind calling it quits for the show.

Viewers had previously seen Lexi speaking at length about her endometriosis. The female suitor’s main goal was expanding her family which did not align with Joey’s envision of having at least two to three years of engagement, followed by a couple of years of marriage before planning for kids.

Lexi deemed it unfair to stay back after learning that her future plans didn’t seem harmonious with those of the leading man of The Bachelor season 28. Though her struggle with endometriosis was documented in the series, what did not make it to the final cut was her landing in the emergency room.

According to a report by People, the hospitalization occurred when the crew was filming in Los Angeles.

The Bachelor star Lexi Young shares her painful condition

The Atlanta, Georgia native reportedly revealed that she suffered from an ovarian cyst burst while on the show. According to Lexi Young, her ovaries were enlarged because she underwent a procedure to freeze her eggs only two weeks before beginning to film The Bachelor. She told People:

“I actually ended up going to the UCLA hospital while I was on the show. I had an ovarian cyst burst because I froze my eggs two weeks before going on the show. And so my ovaries were so enlarged from all the hormones that they hadn't come back down yet.”

She has expressed gratitude to the producers for helping her manage her condition in an efficient manner. Lexi Young noted though it wasn’t a perfect journey, she feels glad about overcoming it. She continued:

“I wanted to keep it private, but I think it just goes to show it wasn't the perfect ride. I was dealing with this the entire time. I'm just very headstrong and I powered through it.”

Lexi Young sums up her journey on The Bachelor

After her exit, Lexi Young took to Instagram to detail her journey in a lengthy heartfelt caption. She felt elated to have gotten an opportunity to bring her endometriosis struggle to light on a public platform. Besides raising awareness, what struck her was the overwhelming supportive response from the audience. She wrote in her post:

“Getting to share my endometriosis story and get the overwhelming response I received from each and every one of you means more than you’ll ever know. Every message I receive from a girl who has endo symptoms, an invisible illness, chronic pain, or infertility that I have been able to touch and help in even the smallest way has made everything worth it.”

Lexi Young thanked the show’s representative for documenting her story to help others in a beautiful manner. She continued:

“Thank you to the producers for allowing me the opportunity to share my story to the world, for giving me a stage to help others, and for portraying my story in a way more beautiful than I could have ever imagined.”

Lexi also appreciated Joey’s “safe and non-judgemental” approach towards her, which she claims has set the bar higher for her next relationship.

The Bachelor season 28 will air its finale on Monday, March 25, exclusively on ABC.