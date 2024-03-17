The Bachelor: Real reason behind an ambulance at the show location 

A leaked photo that captures an ambulance stationed outside The Bachelor mansion likely hints toward a fun crossover between the dating reality TV show and 9-1-1. The photograph in question, assessed by People, reportedly has the parked vehicle with the number 118 tagged on it.

The ambulance faces the lavish villa, famously known as Viva De La Vina, in the Santa Monica Mountains of Malibu. Spread across 10,000 square feet, the mansion, owned by a contractor named Marshall Haraden, is rented to ABC for The Bachelor and its other iterations, including The Bachelorette and The Golden Bachelor, as per Distractify.

Oliver Stark comments on The Bachelor and 9-1-1 crossover

British actor Oliver Stark, who essays the role of firefighter Evan Buckley, aka Buck, confirmed to People that the upcoming installment of the procedural drama television series will contain an episode that touches base with another ABC show.

Though Oliver did not reveal the name of the series, he hinted the ambulance arrived at the location to address a "fun emergency" of sorts. He explained:

"It's not a direct crossover, but there's a feel of it. There's a really fun emergency, and it's not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there's one that kind of touches base with another ABC show. I'm really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch."

It is important to note that ABC has neither declined nor confirmed the crossover yet. It also remains to be seen if the leading man of The Bachelor season 28, Joey Graziadei, might make a cameo on season 10 of 9-1-1, which premiered on Thursday, March 14.

The show follows the lives of first responders, including police officers, dispatchers, paramedics, and firefighters residing in Los Angeles.

What is happening on The Bachelor season 28?

The Bachelor season 28, led by Joey Graziadei, is approaching closer to the finale. After the hometown week, only three female suitors, including Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance, are left behind.

On episode 8, Maria Georgas was eliminated soon after Joey met her family because the female suitor failed to express her feelings for the leading man. In the following edition, Graziadei was seen going on an overnight date with the three remaining women.

In the next episode, set to air on March 18, viewers will see Joey and Kelsey's emotional confrontation about the note that she left behind in the former's room. A promo captures Graziadei breaking down in a confessional.

The official description of the upcoming episode reads:

"It's an emotional evening for 16 spectacular women who reunite with Joey and each other for the first time since filming; the meaning behind Kelsey A.'s note is revealed; a difficult rose ceremony determines who meets Joey's family."

Though the reality show exclusively airs on ABC, it can be streamed on various streaming platforms. DirectTV Stream, YouTube TB, fuboTV, and Sling TV are a few options for those interested in watching drama unfold in the life of Joey Graziadei. Moreover, new episodes of the smash-hit dating show are available to stream on Hulu the following day after the original release on ABC.

The Bachelor season 28 will return with its finale episode on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on ABC.