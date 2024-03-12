The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Episode 16: Recap and more details explored 

Episode 16 of the Real Housewives of Potomac, which aired on Bravo on March 10 at 8 pm ET, was one of the juiciest episodes of the season with some conflict resolves, some conflict escalations, and some fancy hangouts with the Real Housewives of Potomac.

The season that started on November 2023, came back with ghosts from the past as fans saw Juan's infidelity rumors resurface again after season 7. As Robyn chose to stand firmly beside her husband, Candiace and Gizelle chose to confront her for her ignorance, which became the cause of a rift between the three.

Episode 16 put their rift under the spotlight, along with addressing other fallouts like that of Mia and Jacqueline. Gizelle finally seeing off her daughter Grace to the college also made for a major plot in this episode.

Candiace, Wendy, and Keiarna reaffirm their friendship on episode 16 of Real Housewives of Potomac season 8

The trio gathered at Keiarna's med spa business to get wellness and cosmetic treatments and hang out like the old times reaffirming their friendships with each other; after their differences in opinions about Grace's education on the Dominican Republic trip. They also addressed Candiace and Robyn's relationship, which was to make a major plot later in the episode.

After their med spa trip, Charrisse and Keiarna pointed out that despite Robyn and Candiace's feud and regular back-and-forths of aggression, Candiace still held a lot of love for Robyn in her heart, and that it was time for them to forget the past and reconcile.

Charrisse's crab boil bash on episode 16 of Real Housewives of Potomac season 8

Wanting to reconcile her two old friends, Charrisse, the guest star of the show, hosted a crab boil and invited the whole cast. She had confronted Candiace prior to the show about how she let social media take over her age-old relationship with Robyn, referring to Candiace using her public platforms to air out her dirty laundry with Robyn.

The objective of the crab boil event also was to mend things between Mia and Jacqueline. The two friends had fallen out of their 30-year-old friendship after a comment from Mia escalated into an allegation in the past season.

Mia and Jackie from Real Housewives of Potomac seem to be on the path to reconciliation

As expected by Candiace, Mia, and Jacqueline did go away from the crowd for a one-on-one and addressed their grievances with each other in an honest conversation. Jacqueline, while admitting to holding a grudge against Mia, also stated that she had forgiven her friend a lot more times than she should have. Mia also accepted her flaws and the two gave in to the common fact that the pressure of cameras had distanced them even more.

And even though the duo hadn't completely healed their friendship yet, solid progress was made. Their relationship was surely in a better place after their intimate chat at the crab boil.

Things worsen between Candiace and Robyn on episode 16 of Real Housewives of Potomac season 8

Charrisse's pleas to get the duo back were all in vain because they again started pointing out each other's flaws as soon as they got the chance. Candiace was fuming because she claimed she had found proof of Robyn sharing their past chats with bloggers.

It didn't make sense to Robyn because she said that's exactly what Candiace was doing by going on talk shows and podcasts to publicly throw accusations at Robyn. Their chat at the crab boil managed to make things even worse, which also made a drunk Charrisse scream at them.

New episodes of Real Housewives of Potomac come out every Sunday at 8 pm ET, on Bravo.