"The real ones know it's real" — Internet reacts to viral AI video of Barron Trump as a giant walking behind lilliput Donald and Melania Trump

Donald Trump's family is in the spotlight owing to his inauguration, an instance of which is a viral AI video of Barron Trump being showcased as a giant walking behind Lilliput parents Donald and Melania. The video posted by X user @drefanzor has garnered 7.4 million views since the time it was uploaded.

Born on March 20, 2006, Barron is the sole child of Melania and Donald Trump. His height has been a topic of discussion in most of his appearances. Barron Trump is 6-foot-9. During his graduation from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach in May 2024, Barron was reportedly 6-7, so this shows he is still growing at a fast pace.

Expand Tweet

Internet users took to X to comment on the AI-generated X video showcasing the 18-year-old as a giant, where an X user tweeted:

"Haters will say this is digitally altered but the real ones know it's real"

Expand Tweet

"Gets taller everytime i see him," an X user commented

"Looks about right. I swear when I saw him walk into the Church, I was like, dammmnnnn that boy is tall. 😂😂. I was looking at everyone standing at the inauguration. I swear he was taller than everyone 😂 🤣" another X user mentioned

"Even if this is digitally altered, this is true lol," an internet user stated

"i was there its real hes actually 11 feet tall," another internet user joked

Additionally, some users commented on how funny the AI-generated video looked:

"i burst out laughing" a netizen commented

"I really laughed 😂 thank you" another netizen mentioned

Donald Trump acknowledged Barron Trump's contribution in his victory: Details explored

In his speech at the presidential inaugural on Monday, Donald Trump gave a shoutout to his youngest son Barron Trump, crediting him for knowing "the youth vote". Barron subtly acknowledged his father's gesture as the crowd cheered on.

Complimenting Barron's contribution to his campaign for the 2024 Presidential elections, Donald Trump said:

"He knew the youth vote. You know we won the youth vote by 36 points. And he was saying, 'Dad I gotta go out to do this one or that one' and we did a lot of them.

"And he respects them all. He understood them very well. And he said 'Dad you gotta go out do Joe Rogan, do all these guys' and we did. We did, and Joe Rogan was great."

Additionally, in an interview with Fox & Friends in December, Melania Trump described her son's impact on Trump's win:

“He's a grown young man. I'm very proud of him – about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation."

According to a report by PEOPLE from Sunday, Barron Trump is a student at New York University In an interview with Fox News in September, Melania Trump mentioned that it was Barron's idea to attend school in New York and live in the family's tower in Manhattan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback