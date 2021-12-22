The Red Sleeve episode 11: Duk Im does her best to help San after he is trapped by Lady Jo’s plans

Head Court Lady Jo manages to trap Crown Prince San in The Red Sleeve, episode 11. She manipulated Princess Hwawan and used her to set San up against his grandfather, the King of the nation. San (Jun Ho) had organized a ceremony to honor his grandfather with the help of his grandmother, Queen Jungsoon. San, his mother, Princess Hwawan and other family members gathered for an intimate meal that was prepared by them personally.

The King decided that he would love to guess who cooked what for him and began to match each dish with a family member. At this time in The Red Sleeve, a dish of crabs was served and everything went downhill from there for San.

Caution: This article contains spoilers!

Why did the dish of crabs anger the King in 'The Red Sleeve'?

Head Court Lady Jo knew more about the king than anyone else in The Red Sleeve. She had been intimate with him at a time when he was nothing but the King’s son of low birth status. The fact that he became a King was mainly because of Court Lady Jo, who he promised he would make his queen.

When he betrayed her in The Red Sleeve and took her friend as his wife, Court Lady Jo planned her revenge. Plotting against San was also one of her plans for revenge. She knew of how crabs reminded the King of his late brother, who he snatched the throne from. His guilt was triggered every time he saw the dish and it inevitably made him angry.

The King’s wrath was not something to take lightly and this time too, San suffered. He stopped the King from making a mistake, and punished his mother wrongfully. However, he disobeyed the King and that led to him being put under a strict lockdown within the palace. The King also considered dethroning the Crown Prince from his position at the time in The Red Sleeve.

Duk Im saves the Crown Prince yet again in 'The Red Sleeve'

This time, too, none of the Crown Prince’s many allies were able to help him in The Red Sleeve. His closest confidante, Deok Ro, suggested that San forcefully take over the throne from the King, citing dementia as a reason. San is, however, not ready to do the same, as the King is also his only living relative. He doesn’t want his grandfather to suffer major trauma either.

He is left with no option but to wait patiently for the hearing where he hoped to clear his name in The Red Sleeve. Duk Im (Lee Se Young), however, did not stand by and did her best to find a way to help the crown prince. Coincidentally, the court lady who was imprisoned by Lady Jo and was rescued by Duk Im, woke up. She gave Duk Im an important piece of information.

San’s father Sado had given up on the throne and his life after he got his father, the King, to promise one thing. He wanted his son San to take over the throne after his father and he also wanted the King to ensure San’s safety. This was written and signed by the king in an official document called the Document of Truth. This document was signed by the King who also hid it someplace safe.

The clues regarding where they were hidden were left behind by the late Crown Prince Sado and some men close to him, including his guard. Duk Im is the daughter of Sado’s guard and a letter that was tattooed on her back was one of the clues. Another one was left in the rings that Sado had given to his wife. She managed to find the location of the document of truth, but can she save San on time?

