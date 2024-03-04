The Regime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Will Tracy’s The Regime is an upcoming political satire featuring Katen Winslet, who will be playing the lead role of the chancellor whose empire is on the brink of collapse. The series takes place in a fictional Central European autocracy, in which the famous Liechtenstein Garden Palace serves as the scenic backdrop, further enhancing the visual appeal and the historic charm.

The miniseries was announced in July 2022, and Will Tracy was revealed to serve as the showrunner, with Stephan Frears and Jessica Hobbs helming the series. Besides playing the lead, Winslet is also one of the show's executive producers, as well as Stepha Frears, Frank Rich, Tracy Seaward, and Tracy.

The Regime will make its global debut on March 3, 2024, on Max at 9:00 pm ET. Follow along with the article to learn more about the episode count, cast, and more

How many episodes are there in The Regime?

Being a limited miniseries, The Regime is slated for a six-episode run from March 3 to April 7, 2024, with each episode dropping on Sundays. The miniseries can be anticipated to have a runtime of 60 to 70 minutes.

Below is the complete release schedule for the series:

Episodes Titles Dates Episode 1 Victory day Sunday, March 3, 2024 Episode 2 The Founding Sunday, March 10, 2024 Episode 3 The Heroes’ Banquet Sunday, March 17, 2024 Episode 4 TBA Sunday, March 24, 2024 Episode 5 TBA Sunday, March 31, 2024 Episode 6 TBA Sunday, April 7, 2024

All cast in the miniseries

Here is the list of all the primary cast members in the miniseries and their characters:

Kate Winslet as Elena Vernham (the Chancellor)

Matthias Schoenaerts as Corporal Herbert Zubak (Elena’s trusted confidant and advisor)

Guillaume Gallienne as Nicholas (Elena’s French husband)

Andrea Riseborough as Agnes (Elena’s right-hand woman and assistant)

Martha Plimpton as Judith Holt (The U.S.secretary of State)

Hugh Grant (the Leader of the Opposition)

Supporting cast:

Danny Webb as Mr. Laskin

Michael Colgan as Leo Hubar

Alasdair Hankinson as Malcolm

Vinodini Patel as Minister

Jonathan Cass as Minister

Donald Sage Mackay as Richard

Louie Mynett as Oskar

Henry Goodman as Mr. Singer

Nikita Chaddha as Showgirl Dancer

Jessica Fransces Duke as Deborah Kalser

Karl Markovics as Tomas

Rory Keenan as Peter

Pippa Haywood as Susan

Where to watch The Regime

Being one of the Originals, The Regime will be exclusively available to stream on Max. Unfortunately for the international audience, the streaming platform’s services are limited to the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. However, enthusiasts can still catch the latest episodes of the series through platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Roku.

About The Regime

Will Tracey’s The Regime follows the crumbling authoritarian rule of Chancellor Elena Vernham, who has confined herself to her marvelous palace and is apathetic towards her duties. Elena’s laidback and paranoid nature has created quite a ruckus, where her generals and ministers are growing crotchety with each passing second, given the government is on the brink of collapse.

Meanwhile, Elena hires Herbert Zubak, a soldier accused of being a war criminal. Elena grows fond of Zubak, who eventually becomes her most trusted confidant. Zubak also becomes her sole advisor, and his influence further wreaks havoc around, turning Elena into a megalomaniac person and intensifying the chaos.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Regime as 2024 progresses.