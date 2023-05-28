The Ride on Prime Video: Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details

The world of professional bull riding comes alive in The Ride, an upcoming docuseries set to premiere on Prime Video. With a release date of July 28, 2023, this highly anticipated series offers viewers an inside look at the thrilling PBR Team Series.

The Ride is set to make its debut exclusively on Prime Video and has left fans of professional bull riding eagerly awaiting this immersive docuseries.

While the release date draws near, Prime Video has also treated audiences to an exciting trailer which provides a tantalizing glimpse into the world of the PBR Team Series, showcasing the action-packed competition, heartfelt stories, and the dedication of these modern-day gladiators.

What to expect: The Ride trailer and more details

The trailer for The Ride gives viewers a sneak peek at what the series will be about. It shows the riders training, competing, and traveling along with the riders' personal lives and the high stakes of professional bull riding.

The trailer begins with a quote from PBR athlete Jose Vitor Leme, who says:

"This bull riding stuff is mostly mental. Right before you're gonna get on your mind's gonna tell you you can't do it. But no matter how scared you are, if you saddle up and get on anyways, you're a champion."

The trailer then cuts to footage of the riders training. They are seen working out, riding bulls, and practicing their skills and competing in events.

The trailer also shows the riders' personal lives. They are seen spending time with their families, friends, and loved ones and dealing with injuries and setbacks. It ends with a quote from PBR athlete Chase Outlaw, who says:

"There's not another sport that comes with this amount of danger. These guys have families, lives, and kids. There isn't one time I don't pray before he gets home."

In The Ride, viewers can expect an up-close and personal look at the PBR Team Series, a new professional bull riding league that emerged in 2022. With eight teams and 12 riders per team, the competition is fierce.

This docuseries offers an inside perspective on the lives of these riders, taking audiences behind the scenes as they train, compete, and travel.

Production details and team

Produced by Pilgrim Media Group and directed by Clay Tweel, The Ride brings together a talented team to showcase the thrilling world of professional bull riding. The series features interviews with PBR athletes, coaches, and executives, providing valuable insights into the sport's inner workings.

This collaboration ensures a comprehensive and engaging portrayal of the PBR Team Series, elevating the viewing experience for fans and newcomers alike.

The Ride goes beyond the adrenaline-fueled action in the arena. It delves into the personal stories, triumphs, and challenges faced by these athletes.

Through intimate interviews, viewers will gain insight into the motivations and dreams that drive these riders to conquer the world's most dangerous organized sport. With its unique access and storytelling, the series promises to captivate both die-hard fans of professional bull riding and newcomers to the sport.

Prepare to witness the camaraderie, passion, and unwavering determination of these remarkable individuals who push themselves to the limit in pursuit of glory.

A Journey into the heart of professional bull riding

The Ride is gearing up to take Prime Video audiences on an unforgettable journey into the heart of professional bull riding. Set to premiere on July 28, 2023, this highly anticipated docuseries promises to deliver an intimate and thrilling look at the PBR Team Series.

With its combination of intense competition, personal narratives, and behind-the-scenes access, The Ride is poised to captivate viewers around the world.

Whether you're a devoted fan or a newcomer to the sport, mark your calendars and get ready for a front-row seat to the action when it hits Prime Video.

