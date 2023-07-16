The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more

The sixth episode of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 is expected to air on HBO on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The black comedy show delves deep into the lives of a family of controversial televangelists dealing with the various internal and external conflicts that could potentially ruin their empire.

The series stars John Goodman, Adam DeVine, and Danny McBride, among many others, in key roles. The show, created by McBride, has received widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its writing, characterization, and performances by the cast, among other things.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6 will focus on Judy who seeks Amber's advice

HBO has not yet released an official promo or preview for The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6, but based on a short description shared by Metacritic, viewers can expect the latest episode to focus on Judy, who seeks Amber's advice after she is blackmailed. Elsewhere, Kelvin tries to move on with life in the basence of Keefe. Here's the description of the upcoming episode:

''Threatened with blackmail, Judy turns to Amber for advice, while Jesse goads BJ into a long-simmering fight. As a despondent Kelvin tackles life without Keefe, Baby Billy works on bringing Jesse's miracle to life for a price.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under wraps. The previous episode, titled Interlude II, depicted Aimee-Leigh and Eli finding out about the criticism on Y2K doomsday. Meanwhile, Judge got upset upon Amber's arrival.

With quite a few more episodes left to air before the season ends, fans can look forward to more drama in the next few weeks as the current season heads towards its conclusion. So far, reviews for the third season have been extremely positive, with many critics praising its strong writing, distinctive style of humor, and thematic ambitions, among numerous other things.

A quick look at The Righteous Gemstones plot and cast

The Righteous Gemstones focuses on the lives of various members of a family of televangelists. There are numerous issues among them, but they try their best to stay united as they look to protect their empire. Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' description of The Righteous Gemstones:

''Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the world-famous Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes. Patriarch Eli, the man most responsible for the tremendous success of the family's megachurch, is in mourning over the loss of his wife. Jesse, the eldest of the three grown Gemstone siblings, looks to lead in his father's footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry.''

The description further states,

''Next in line comes middle sister Judy, who secretly lives with her fiancé and dreams of escaping the Gemstone compound. Rounding out the dysfunctional trio is pseudo-hipster Kelvin, the youngest of the preachers and a thorn in Jesse's side. As the family battles numerous threats to their renowned religious empire, they continue to spread the good word... and make a solid buck doing so.''

John Goodman stars in one of the major roles, along with Adam DeVine, Danny McBride, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, and many others playing important supporting characters.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 6 on HBO on Sunday, July 16, 2023.