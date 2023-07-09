The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 5 release date, air time, plot, and more

The fifth episode of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 is all set to air on HBO on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The show focuses on a prominent family of televangelists who deal with various internal conflicts while trying to protect their empire.

Helmed by Danny McBride, the series features John Goodman, McBride, and Edi Patterson, among others, playing key roles. The Righteous Gemstones has garnered highly positive reviews from viewers and critics over the years, with many praising its dark humor, distinctive tone, and performances by the cast, among other things.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 5 will see Aimee-Leigh and Eli learn about the criticism on Y2K doomsday

HBO is yet to share an official promo/trailer for The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 5. However, based on a short description by Rotten Tomatoes, the new episode appears to focus on Aimee-Leigh and Eli, who discover the criticisms made about the Y2K doomsday. Elsewhere, Judy becomes upset upon Amber's arrival. Take a look at the description of the episode, titled Interlude II:

''Eli and Aimee-Leigh learn that they are flooded with criticism about Y2K doomsday. Later on, Amber's arrival makes Judy feel upset.''

Apart from that, more details about the new episode are currently being kept under wraps. The previous episode, titled I Have Not Come to Bring Peace, But a Sword, depicted Jesse looking to get inducted into a secret organization. Meanwhile, Baby Billy broke a promise that could potentially change the course of his life.

As the series reaches its halfway mark, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the remaining episodes. The series has not yet been renewed for a fourth season, and it has not been cancelled either, at the time of writing this article. Viewers can expect some positive news in the near future.

More details about The Righteous Gemstones plot and cast

The black comedy series depicts the lives of people from a famous televangelist family. It explores the numerous personal conflicts that they face, while also depicting how they look to stay united and defend their empire from being ruined by external forces. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of The Righteous Gemstones:

''Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the world-famous Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes. Patriarch Eli, the man most responsible for the tremendous success of the family's megachurch, is in mourning over the loss of his wife. Jesse, the eldest of the three grown Gemstone siblings, looks to lead in his father's footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Next in line comes middle sister Judy, who secretly lives with her fiancé and dreams of escaping the Gemstone compound. Rounding out the dysfunctional trio is pseudo-hipster Kelvin, the youngest of the preachers and a thorn in Jesse's side. As the family battles numerous threats to their renowned religious empire, they continue to spread the good word... and make a solid buck doing so.''

Noted actor John Goodman plays one of the key roles in the series as patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone. Featuring alongside him in other important supporting roles are actors like Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, and many others.

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 on HBO on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

