Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones has rather been a scandalous affair, with the rivalry between the Gemstones and Montgomery families. Fans are hailing the ongoing season as the best one so far, but the drama is far from wrapping up. The Righteous Gemstones narrates the story of a dysfunctional televangelist family.

Episode 4 of the show's season 3, titled I Have Not Come to Bring Peace, But a Sword, saw Kelvin firing Keefe because the latter had purchased some s*x toys. This episode, which was directed by Jody Hill and written by John Carcieri & Danny McBride, was released on HBO on Sunday, July 2.

The official synopsis of the episode read as:

"Following three generations of a famous televangelist family with a tradition of charitable work, deviance, and greed."

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 4 recap: With whom did Karl and Chuck have connections with?

In this episode of The Righteous Gemstones season 3, the conflict between the Gemstones and Montgomeries seemed to take a back seat as things began getting normal between them once again. Dr. Eli Gemstone's all kids had issues of their own, which completely went out of control.

Jess was finding it difficult to run the church smoothly and all he was getting from his son Pontius was disrespect and humiliation. Kelvin had to fire Keefe because he was involved in the purchase of s*x toys. Meanwhile, Judy had to explain to BJ about her affair with Stephen.

Furthermore, it was revealed that Karl and Chuck still had connections with their father. They went around everyone's backs including May-May's and Eli's. It's yet to be seen how this particular betrayal will cost them in the next episode of the show.

The Righteous Gemstones synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of The Righteous Gemstones reads as:

"Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the world-famous Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes. Patriarch Eli, the man most responsible for the tremendous success of the family's megachurch, is in mourning over the loss of his wife. Jesse, the eldest of the three grown Gemstone siblings, looks to lead in his father's footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry."

It further continues:

"Next in line comes middle sister Judy, who secretly lives with her fiancé and dreams of escaping the Gemstone compound. Rounding out the dysfunctional trio is pseudo-hipster Kelvin, the youngest of the preachers and a thorn in Jesse's side. As the family battles numerous threats to their renowned religious empire, they continue to spread the good word... and make a solid buck doing so."

In an interview with GQ, show creator Danny McBride revealed that he too was heavily involved with the church while growing up.

Apart from McBride, The Righteous Gemstones stars John Goodman, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Gregory Alan Williams, Jennifer Nettles, Tim Baltz, and Dermot Mulroney.

Executive producers of the show are Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, Danny McBride, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James. Producers include J. David Brightbill and S. Scott Clackum.

The next episode of the show will air on July 9, 2023.

