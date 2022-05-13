The Shins 'Oh, Inverted World Tour' 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The Shins have announced a tour on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of their debut album, Oh, Inverted World. The tour will follow the album’s 2021 reissue remastered by Bob Ludwig. The band will hit the road on July 12 and will be supported by special guest Joseph on select dates.

While tickets for the tour will be available on the band’s official website starting May 20, the presale for the tickets will begin from May 17 at 10.00 am PDT. Fans can register from their numbers to get a presale code and link before the general sale of the tickets.

Frontman James Mercer in a statement said:

“Everything was so tongue-in-cheek in the indie world of the ’90s,” “I remember feeling a longing for some sort of romance in music again, something earnest, like a real attempt at some emotional language.”

The Shins Oh, Inverted World Tour 2022 dates

As of now, the tour kicks off on July 12 in San Francisco and concludes in Portland on September 16. The schedule for the tour is as follows:

July 12 – San Francisco, CA at The Warfield ^

July 15 – Sacramento, CA at Memorial Auditorium ^

July 16 – Saratoga, CA at The Mountain Winery* ^

July 22 – Las Vegas, NV at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

July 23 – San Diego, CA at San Diego Civic Theatre ^

July 24 – Phoenix, AZ at Marquee Theatre ^

July 26 – Morrison, CO at Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

July 27 – Kansas City, MO at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

July 29 – Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

August 01 – Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall ^

August 02 – Dallas, TX at The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

August 04 – Albuquerque, NM at Kiva Auditorium ^

August 06 – Ogden, UT at Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater ^

August 16 – Atlanta, GA at The Eastern ^

August 17 – Nashville, TN at Ryman Auditorium ^

August 19 – Washington, DC at The Anthem ^

August 20 – Richmond, VA at The National ^

August 23 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall ^

August 26 – Philadelphia, PA at Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

August 27 – Boston, MA at Roadrunner ^

August 29 – Montreal, QC at L’Olympia ^

August 30 – Toronto, ON at Massey Hall ^

August 31 – Detroit, MI at Masonic Cathedral Theatre ^

September 02 – Cleveland, OH at The Agora ^

September 03 – Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE ^

September 04 – Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live! ^

September 06 – Saint Louis, MO at The Factory ^

September 08 – Chicago, IL at Chicago Theatre ^

September 10 – Minneapolis, MN at Orpheum Theatre ^

September 13 – Seattle, WA at Paramount Theatre ^

September 14 – Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

September 16 – Portland, OR at Pioneer Courthouse Square**

*On Sale Date TBA

^ With special guest Joseph

**Support Act TBA

More about The Shins

The Shins were formed in 1996 (Image via Facebook/@TheShins)

The Shins is an American indie rock band formed in 1996. The founder of the band James Mercer has served as the band's sole constant member throughout numerous line-up changes. The Shins’ current line-up consists of Mercer, alongside Yuuki Matthews (bass, keyboards), Mark Watrous (guitar, keyboards), Casey Foubert (guitar), Patti King (keyboards) and Jon Sortland (drums).

Oh, Inverted World, The Shins' debut album, was released in June 2001. The album was recorded in Mercer’s basement before a deal was finalised with label Sub Pop Records. The album received critical acclaim and reinforced the band as an indie rock band.

