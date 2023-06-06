The Surrogacy on Netflix: Release date, air time, cast, and more details

Netflix's The Surrogacy delves into the ethical and emotional complexities of surrogacy in a gripping narrative. Set to release on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 3:01 a.m., this thrilling Mexican drama takes viewers on a suspenseful journey as a woman's selfless act turns her life upside down.

The synopsis of The Surrogacy, as stated by IMDb, reads:

"A woman rents her womb to a powerful family of Mexican businessmen to save her father's life. After her delivery, she wakes up in a hospital where she is given a baby who was born with a physical disability. Years later, her life will confront her again with that moment, to discover the truth."

The Surrogacy, created by Araceli Guajardo, features a talented ensemble cast, including Shani Lozano, Luis Ernesto Franco, Marcela Guirado, and Leticia Calderón.

As viewers embark on the suspenseful journey, these actors bring their characters to life, adding depth and emotion to the exploration of ethical and emotional complexities surrounding surrogacy.

A riveting tale of sacrifice, deception, and redemption

The Surrogacy centers around the life of a courageous woman who finds herself making a difficult decision to rent her womb to a powerful family of Mexican businessmen to save her father's life.

Her choice to become a surrogate sets off a chain of events that will forever alter her existence.

The trailer begins with the protagonist waking up in a hospital after delivering the baby, only to discover that the child she carries is different from what she had anticipated. The newborn suffers from a physical disability, leaving her bewildered and questioning the circumstances surrounding the birth.

Years later, as she navigates through the complexities of life, fate conspires to bring her face to face with the haunting memory of that pivotal moment. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on a quest that unravels a web of deception, secrets, and unexpected revelations.

This show disrupts societal norms as it exposes the emotional turmoil faced by a surrogate mother, whose selfless deed becomes a haunting nightmare.

The Mexican businessmen's influence highlights the stark contrast between privilege and vulnerability, intertwining their lives with those entangled in their power dynamics.

Shani Lozano and others to star in The Surrogacy

The Surrogacy boasts a talented cast, with each actor bringing their unique skills and experiences to the series. Here is a closer look at the main cast members:

1) Shani Lozano as Yeni

Making her acting debut in The Surrogacy, Shani Lozano takes on the lead role of Yeni. As a newcomer to the screen, Lozano brings a fresh perspective and raw talent to this series.

2) Leticia Calderón

Known for her role in the popular telenovela In the Name of Love, and Laberintos de pasión. She plays a scheming matriarch and brings her wealth of acting experience to this show.

3) Marcela Guirado

Marcela Guirado, recognized for her work in films like Fantasías, joins the cast of this show to portray the daughter-in-law of a wealthy family.

4) Luis Ernesto Franco as Carlos

With a notable role in the popular series False Identity, Luis Ernesto Franco stars as the son of a wealthy couple.

Other cast members include:

Fernanda Borches

Minnie West

Alejandro de la Madrid

Emmanuel Orenday

Cecilia Toussaint

Camila Selser

Giovanno Coconi as Nico Huizar

Miguel López Loredo as Reportero

Omar Germenos

Omar Germenos

Watch The Surrogacy on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 3:01 a.m., on Netflix.

