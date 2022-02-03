'The Tinder Swindler' takeaway: An eye-opener for today's world

The Tinder Swindler, the much-awaited crime documentary revolving around a master conman and fraudster, finally arrived on Netflix this February 2, 2022. And with its arrival, the documentary, directed by Felicity Morris, the highly acclaimed producer of Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, has raised quite a stir among the viewers with its piercing truthfulness about how one swipe can turn an individual's life completely upside down.

Crime documentaries have their own set of followers. Since the launch of the trailer for the documentary, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how the story unravels. It's safe to say that The Tinder Swindler is one of the most gripping and thought-provoking documentaries on Netflix, meeting viewers' expectations.

The Tinder Swindler: A major takeaway from the Netflix documentary

A harsh reality

The documentary makes viewers face the harsh reality of today's world. In a society where dating apps play one of the most crucial roles in meeting new people, finding true love has become challenging.

Most people hide their true selves behind a carefully crafted fancy mask. They make calculated moves while having a conversation. It is almost impossible to differentiate between what is fake and what is not and when someone is lying or telling the truth. The saddest part is that people deep down know this harsh reality and somehow they haven't managed to accept it.

An eye-opener for today's world

This arresting Netflix crime documentary works as a wake-up call for today's world by portraying how a conman, who uses the promise of love and faith as his biggest weapon, has been deceiving women for a long period of time without getting caught.

He at times stuns the audience by effortlessly projecting a life full of lies and frauds. The audience, stimulated by the documentary, is bound to feel frightened by the thought that there might be more like Shimon in the online dating world.

The documentary also displays how people on social media were quick to turn on the victims, accusing them of being greedy and claiming they deserved it. It highlights a disturbing aspect of today's society. So this thoughtfully crafted documentary, with the brilliant directorial style of Felicity Morris, is quite the eye-opener.

Light at the end of a very dark tunnel

At the very end of the documentary, Cecilie was asked if she was still looking for love. Without a shred of hesitation, she said yes. Choosing this particular scene for the end of the documentary denotes the creator's intention to send the message that one should never give up on love no matter how hard it may seem, therefore, kindling a spark of hope at the end.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Don't miss The Tinder Swindler, an enthralling crime documentary streaming on Netflix from February 2, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi