The Vampire Diaries ending explained: What happens to Elena and Damon in the end?

The Vampire Diaries, starring Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder, concluded with season 8, offering a definitive resolution to the fundamental love triangle on the show.

In the finale episode, titled I Was Feeling Epic, Elena Gilbert's narration gave a glimpse of how everyone's lives panned out. Elena (Nina Dobrev) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) returned to Mystic Falls after med school and got married. After spending happy lives together, both of them found serenity in the afterlife.

Elena was reunited with her deceased family members, including Aunt Jenna (Sara Canning), her parents, and even Uncle John (David Anders). Meanwhile, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) said his final, tearful goodbye to Elena Gilbert. He whispered one last secret into her ear, which was to tell Caroline that he would love her forever.

Overview of The Vampire Diaries season finale

In the last episode of The Vampire Diaries, Katherine Pierce (Elena's dopple ganger), made a comeback to wreak havoc on Mystic Falls. However, in the end, Bonnie masterfully controlled her developing witch abilities and vanquished Katherine, erasing hell and heaven forever. Nevertheless, someone had to give their life to guarantee Katherine's death at the appropriate time.

Damon tried to persuade Stefan to leave, but his brother took out the vampire cure from his blood and injected it into Damon. Stefan, who had been on vervain nonstop, turned Damon human. Without a remedy, Stefan would soon start to age rapidly and eventually pass away. Damon was forced to let his little brother sacrifice himself.

In a mystical, life-and-death state, Stefan bid Elena a final goodbye and gave Elena a note to relay to his wife, Caroline. Then, in his final hours, he had true happiness with his best friend Lexi (Arielle Kebbel), one of the most beloved characters in the series, who fans believe departed far too soon.

In the last moments of The Vampire Diaries season finale, Elena conveyed her subsequent life events to her fans through her voice narration. She went on to become a doctor, and after that, Damon and Elena were married and had a good life.

Choices that the characters of The Vampire Diaries made at the end

In the last episode,titled I Was Feeling Epic, all the titular characters were forced to make difficult decisions to rescue Mystic Falls, their loved ones, and sometimes, even themselves.

Matt Donoven (Zach Roerig) decided to bid farewell to his estranged father, even though he couldn't stop his sister Vicki from setting the town on fire. Meanwhile, Bonnie made arrangements to send the hellfire back to hell.

This was anticipated to crush Katherine as well, only if Damon and Stefan could get her there. The plan was challenging enough to carry out—Bonnie had to have a great deal of faith in her magic—but there was more catch in The Vampire Diaries's final segments, as Elena was imprisoned in a chamber that was bewitched.

To save Elena (and the town as well), Stefan and Damon compete to be the greatest hero to the others. Damon forced Stefan to go and be happy with Caroline because he was so determined for his now-human brother to have a happy life. However, Stefan managed to cure Damon, turning him into a human, and then sacrificed himself and killed Katherine.

At the end of The Vampire Diaries, Stefan wanted Damon to spend a human life's worth of time living, laughing, and loving Elena. Meanwhile, Caroline and Alaric managed to start their magical boarding school.

Meanwhile, assisted by the Bennett witches, Bonnie had her heroic moment and utilised her power to rescue the day. After saving the day, Bonnie set out to experience her own life at last.

