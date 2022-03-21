The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 review: Encounter with a new community, a new villain emerges 

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 - Warlords is a massive return to form for the show. If you've enjoyed the season thus far, this episode and the one that follows it (now streaming on AMC +) kick the season into high gear.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 has got it all - bloodied horseback riders, zombified Commonwealth soldiers, and a religious community that Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) have been asked to bring into the fold. Accompanying them is one Toby Carlson (Jason Butler Harner), a former agent who's been secretly sent on a special assignment by Lance Hornsby.

While Aaron and Father Gabriel placate the leader of this community (who proudly displays a collection of skulls of plunderers and murderers), Carlson pulls a stunt that changes the course of the season. We learn that underneath the facade of modernity, of civilization, of order, there is an ugly side to the Commonwealth, that is just as vicious as Negan's erstwhile group or The Whisperers.

Speaking of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), he makes a valiant return in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 with a mysterious woman by his side. Was Maggie (Lauren Cohan) right in her distrust of the Commonwealth in the previous episode? Can Alexandria, Hilltop, and Negan team up to stop this Commonwealth band of soldiers?

The performances are brilliant, as is to be expected, but Jason Butler Harner as Toby Carlson steals the show. As we enter the final stretch of the show, it is his vicious streak that has catapulted our beloved franchise to the next level.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 - Is there romance in the air?

Interestingly enough, in the early moments of the episode, a bit of a romance is teased between Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy). One wonders if there are enough episodes to let this arc play out completely. Let's hope it takes less time to develop than Carol and Daryl!

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday at 9.00 pm EST on AMC. Let us know what you thought of this episode in the comments section below.

Edited by Siddharth Satish