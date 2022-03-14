The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 review: Watch a beloved member of the universe transform into a zombie 

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 is titled 'The Lucky Ones' and it deals with three different and equally engrossing storylines. On the one hand, King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) finds himself bumped up in the queue to receive surgery thanks to Carol (Melissa McBride), something that doesn't sit well with him. After all, he has seen numerous, unfortunate souls in desperate need of medical assistance in the community of 50,000.

Meanwhile, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) confides in Rosita (Christian Serratos) about Stephanie not being who she is, without divulging all of the details. Remember the curious case of two Stephanies? All he tells his old friend is that she broke up with him! However, he leaves out any information about her being a spy employed to keep tabs on his group.

Strangely enough, both of these sub-plots in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 seemingly have happy endings. Urged on by Carol and his long-time confidante Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Ezekiel does receive medical aid from the Commonwealth. Eugene does find his soulmate in the real Stephanie AKA Max (Margot Bingham), and it does seem like all's well that ends well.

But wait, we haven't yet spoken about the main story arc of the episode yet! In The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12, we see Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) and Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby) extend a hand in alliance to Alexandria, Oceanside, and Hilltop. All's hunky-dory until they hit a snag in, you guessed it, Maggie (Lauren Cohan). For Milton, it's all or nothing!

Even as Hilltop crumbles against the onslaught of limited resources and walker attacks, an alliance with the Commonwealth does not appeal to the leader of the Hilltop community. She's determined to do things her own way because, in her mind, everything comes at a major cost.

Watch this episode for the excellent interplay between Robins and Cohan, two leaders with different styles of leadership; the endearing scene between McDermitt and Bingham featuring the geekiest, most heartwarming conversation you'll ever see and King Ezekiel settling the debate about whether pineapple belongs on pizza!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 - Greg Nicotero becomes a walker

Here's a timelapse video of the executive producer and director of the Walking Dead, Greg Nicotero, transforming into a zombie. He plays a walker in this episode that meets a grisly end, like so many of his other nightmarish creations. Let us know if you can spot it in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12 by commenting in the space below.

Readers can watch The Walking Dead every Sunday at 9:00 pm on AMC.

