The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 review - Detective stories & investigative journalism in the apocalypse 

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 is aptly titled 'Rogue Elements' and is different from just about anything we've seen on the show so far.

No, the oasis of civilization in the zombie-riddled landscape known as the Commonwealth isn't filled with cannibals (Terminus) or despots (Woodbury) like we've seen in the show thus far.

Eugene (Josh McDermitt) believes that he has found paradise in the arms of his beloved Stephanie (Chelle Ramos). So, when she goes missing out of the blue, he begins to suspect that there's more to the Commonwealth than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) look into the curious case of Tyler Davis, a former Commonwealth Army soldier. The man was taken into custody for his actions at the Commonwealth ball. Uncomfortable questions are asked as they refuse to toe the company line and feed into the propaganda of the Milton Family, the dynasty that runs the Commonwealth.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 - The curious case of 'real' Stephanie

One of the most endearing things about The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 is the comradeship and kinship between Eugene and Princess (Paola Lázaro). She sticks her neck out for what seems to be a futile quest, fuelled by Eugene's neuroses and anxiety. One that leads them to prison, and eventually leads Eugene to the truth. Yes, he was right all along.

No, the woman that he had believed to be Stephanie wasn't her at all. She had been a decoy planted by Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) to learn as much as possible about Eugene's community. No, she didn't like Iron Maiden but she did enjoy Eugene's science fiction novel. Her real name is Shira!

That said, ultimately The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 is a story of hope because the real Stephanie (Margot Bingham) shows up in the final moments. Earlier in the episode, Connie and Kenny also unearth that she is Mercer's sister (played by the towering Michael James Shaw). Truly an incredible setup for the remaining episodes to follow!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan