The Walking Dead Season 11 interview - Paola Lázaro feels it would be "rad" if Princess were to meet Rick Grimes (Exclusive)

The wait is over. The Walking Dead Season 11 returns to AMC with the second block of eight episodes on February 20, 2022. Fans who cannot wait to get their fill of zombie-themed content can stream the episodes a week prior on AMC Plus.

The always-elegant Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko) and the perennially-effervescent Princess (Paola Lázaro) recently spoke to SK Pop as part of a roundtable to promote the season. While their characters find themselves in an interesting position inside The Commonwealth, a community that almost seems as advanced as the old world, another group led by Maggie (Lauren Cohan) are at odds with a vicious clan called The Reapers.

How crazy is it that Matsuura, who's been a part of the show since Season 9, has never had a chance to work with Cohan, who's been a Walking Dead mainstay since Season 2? Even fellow castmate Khary Payton (King Ezekiel) was stunned. Matsuura said:

"I don’t know. There’s some of us on the show, like when me and Lauren (Ridloff who plays Connie) first joined, we joined the episode that Rick left. So we may be like ‘who’s Rick, why does everyone keep going on about this guy?’ I’m kidding. Obviously, we know who he is. But it’s funny, even in our time on the show, there are so many actors that we still — I can only speak for myself — haven’t worked with."

In addition to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Cohan, Matsuura mentioned Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, and Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron as stars that she's never crossed paths with. She said:

"Lauren Cohan is one of them. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is another. I’ve never worked with Ross (Marquand). I find it wild actually because I know them off set. But before this show wraps up, I hope, I hope that there’s a way of getting everyone together somehow. Because I just think, for selfish reasons. I just think that would be rad."

Payton, who was also a part of The Walking Dead Season 11, explained how he found it mind-blowing that these characters had never crossed paths, saying:

"That’s so crazy. That’s so crazy to me. That just blew my mind. I don’t know why it seemed obvious to me. It’s crazy to me that you and Lauren haven’t worked together."

The Walking Dead Season 11 - Princess would love a scene with Rick Grimes

Paola Lázaro, who plays the goofy and over-the-top Princess, believes that scenes with Rick Grimes, the show's former protagonist, would have been gold. She joked:

"I think I would love if Princess meets Rick. Same as the comic books. Where she’s like ‘dude, dude, I’ve heard so much about you, man. What an honor, man’. That would be awesome."

Andrew Lincoln's return to the franchise is scheduled to happen as part of a trilogy of films. Paola Lázaro, meanwhile, will continue to remain an integral part of The Walking Dead Season 11 with her castmates for the remainder of the season.

As The Walking Dead Season 11 draws to a close, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for each one of these characters.

