The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2 (Acheron: Part 2) spoiler-free review: First death of the season, new villains arrive in full force 

The second episode of The Walking Dead Season 11 picks up where we left off last week, with the massive cliffhanger starring Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan).

To recap where we're at, our protagonists are in a subway tunnel, with multiple walkers closing in on them as they head towards Meridian. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) had the opportunity to help Maggie in the first episode of The Walking Dead Season 11, but chose not to. Did Maggie survive?

Meanwhile, in The Commonwealth, our beloved cast almost escaped when Yumiko (Elanor Matsuura) discovered a message from her brother that made her stay back. Are Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and gang welcomed into The Commonwealth? We find out in this episode!

Your spoiler-free Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2 (Acheron: Part 2) review

The first death in The Walking Dead Season 11 is a minor character (thankfully), but the impact it leaves on the group is anything but minor. An interesting part of the episode deals with a letter that Daryl finds in the subway, and the art he sees on the subway tunnels. It offers a brilliant insight into the fall of civilization since the zombie outbreak.

The entire crux of the episode is how the group finds its way to each other. Does it strengthen them as a unit once they make it out of the tunnel? Are they able to discover that only in them coexisting can they overcome the challenges in their path? Without giving anything else away, the first sight of The Reapers, once they do show up, is mighty impressive.

The duality of the darkness of the subway tunnel and the brightness of The Commonwealth frames is stark. The nature of the content also veers from heavy to light between these sequences in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2. We even learned (if he was telling the truth, that is) how successful Eugene (Josh McDermitt) has been with the ladies pre and post-apocalypse.

Acheron 1 and 2 both definitely start off The Walking Dead Season 11 on the right note. It's crazy to think that a show that's been such an integral part of pop culture is going out like this, but all indications point to it ending with a bang!

