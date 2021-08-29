The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Review- Hunted (Spoiler Free): Multiple deaths, Rosita has a dream with a hidden message?

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 is a true roller-coaster of emotions. Some may describe this long-running series as hailing from the 'action' genre, while others may feel that 'horror' encapsulates it better.

What has always been the hallmark of the show (especially true for The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3) are the moral choices that the characters often have to make. Do you form an alliance with a mortal enemy for the betterment of the group? Do you leave a close friend behind if she/he will slow you down?

Negan secured a hard-earned place within the community, which Maggie threatens. He does not like her holding his fate. But this is about survival, and Negan knows how to survive. #TWD pic.twitter.com/NXMQ0qiO26 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 22, 2021

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 features multiple deaths, but thankfully none of the characters that perish are central to the plot. That said, these deaths go a long way in showcasing how brutal The Reapers are and how unmatched our cast of survivors is.

Meanwhile Carol (Melissa McBride) has to make a decision for the benefit of those in Alexandria that leaves viewers stunned. It seems to be another grisly matter of life and death.

In The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3, two unlikely allies start working together

As The Reapers wreak havoc among the survivors, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) have to work together in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 though it is evident that there's no love lost between the two characters. Several minor characters perish around them and it is obvious that The Reapers operate at a whole different level compared to any villains our protagonists have yet experienced.

Hey Gale this is trending on Twitter #Negan . Everyone is talking about Negan and Maggie’s interaction with each other. — Allen (@mrsosodeaf) August 23, 2021

Something of note is that Rosita (Christian Serratos) talks to Carol about her dreams of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). Abraham, readers may remember, perished at the hands of Negan and his baseball bat - Lucille. Rosita maintains in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 that there is something that Abraham was trying to tell her, which should play out interestingly in the episodes that follow.

It is all too likely that Rosita's dream could result in a flashback sequence with Abraham, considering Michael Cudlitz has directed several episodes for the franchise since his on-screen demise. All in all, this season is certain to be absolutely explosive.

It's action, it's also horror, and it's so much more!

