The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 review (spoiler-free): Aaron has a dream, old enemies return

While watching The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5, it is impossible to not be moved by The Commonwealth. Some of the elements of this fantastic new community, replete with law, government, structure and, well, ice cream, may remind the viewer of better times, before an accursed virus ran through our world.

But The Commonwealth is not the only location for The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5. Those in Alexandria face a massive threat, featuring a familiar foe.

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) realize they need each other to survive. But can they get along? And it's not all cake and ice-cream in The Commonwealth, as our characters realize that these law-abiding citizens don't like their rules broken!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5: Judith and Rosita share a tender moment

This episode belongs to Aaron (Ross Marquand) who has been overshadowed in recent times by the star-studded cast. His adventure with Gabriel (Seth Gillam) in the last season, where he was confronted with horrors like never before, has made him delve into a darker place.

So, when confronted with some familiar foes, Aaron unleashes his vicious side. Long-standing fans will be delighted to hear that the one-armed star is the highlight of The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5.

Something else to note from The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 is a tender moment shared by Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming). No kid should have to grow up without a father, a mother, and a brother, but it's endearing indeed to see how Rosita is her guiding light in this dark world.

Horror elements return to the show again, starting with a dream sequence featuring Aaron. It's crazy how Angela Kang has changed the tone and nature of the show ever since she arrived. The zombies are a threat once again!

Stay tuned to the end of The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 because the twist at the end makes it all worth it. Yet another gripping episode!

