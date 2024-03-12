The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Who was Hugh Mercer? General Beale's sword explained

In episode 3 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) attends the funeral of Lieutenant Colonel Okafor (Craig Tate). As he talks about Okafor's mission, the main antagonist, General Beale (Terry O'Quinn), shows off his antique sword, claiming it belonged to Hugh Mercer.

Hugh Mercer, a brigadier general who served in the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, participated in the campaign in New York and New Jersey and lost his life in the Battle of Princeton. Beale claims that the sword was recovered from a Philadelphia museum and saved his life.

Beale reflects on Mercer, finding similarities between him and Okafor. Beale, who is the senior officer and leader of the Civic Republic Military in the movie, has great respect for Revolutionary War Generals like Mercer. He believes they both fought quite courageously and sacrificed their lives selflessly.

Hugh Mercer's sword in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

During the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783), Hugh Mercer participated in the campaigns in New York and New Jersey and lost his life in the Battle of Princeton.

General Hugh Mercer's brigade encountered two British regiments in 1977 while heading a vanguard of 350 continental soldiers. He sustained fatal injuries in the battle and died nine days later. Mercer's bravery and selflessness allowed the rest of Washington's army to advance into Princeton and route the British forces.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Image via amcthewalkingdead@Instagram)

In episode 3 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, at Okafor's funeral, Beale shows off Mercer's antique sword acquired from the Philadelphia museum. He hears Rick recall how Okafor sacrificed his wife's life, saving hundreds of people, as he bombed the Marines in Lincoln Field. That reminds him of Mercer's sacrifice and defeat of the British.

The similarity between Okafor and Mercer, Beale says, is that both Okafor and Mercer fought for different sides and ultimately chose the right side to die for. Both were courageous and did not give up on their men or missions.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 3 recap

As Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) plan to leave CRM, something seems amiss. Episode 3 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Bye, starts with a flashback where the CRM officer, Jadis, is seen to be on not-so-good terms with Rick. He is not happy that she brought him back.

Before that, Rick enlists his friend, Pearle Thorne (Lesly-Ann Brandt), in the CRM so that Michonne doesn't leave. The problem is that Michonne and Rick want to leave CRM, but Jadis is against it. She can go to any lengths to keep them there, even if it means killing them.

Beale gives Pearl a promotion to Command Sergeant Major after Okafor's funeral, gives her the top-secret Echelon Briefing, and assigns her to oversee getting Cascadia Forward Operating Base ready for operations on opening day. She warns Rick that Beale has become suspicious of Dana (Michonne).

Michonne aka Dana (Image via IMDb)

Rick and Michonne decide to escape and put their plan into action. However, Michonne finds out that Rick wants to send her away while he stays behind. So she does not escape. With Pearl's help, Dana starts working at Cascadia, where she breaches the protocol but is saved by Rick.

Jadis, too, is transferred to Cascadia, where Dana sees her talking to Rick and gets suspicious. However, Rick has a lot on his plate and tells Dana there's nothing left between the two. However, in the end, Michonne is seen jumping off a helicopter and holding on to Rick amidst a thunderstorm.

Viewers can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episodes 1, 2, and 3 on AMC and AMC+.