Top 10 celebrity Call of Duty Operators in 2024

Venturing into the expansive canvas that constitutes the Call of Duty universe, one is immersed in the captivating blend where the domains of celebrities merge with the gameplay, enchanting players in a distinctive gaming experience. As we look into the Call of Duty games in 2024, an influx of celebrity Operators emerges, casting a distinctive charm over the battlefield.

Exploring the nuances of these notable figures, let us examine the top 10 celebrity Operators whose enduring impact on Call of Duty in 2024 is a testament to the fusion of real-world talent and the gaming world.

The best celebrity Call of Duty operators in 2024

1) Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Dune)

Expand Tweet

Austin Butler, an American actor, boasts a career that traverses from acting on the Disney Channel to impactful roles in gripping teen dramas. He now takes on the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen from the rebooted Dune series and lends his likeness to the Operator skin from the Dune Pack.

2) Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides (Dune)

Expand Tweet

Renowned for his performances on the silver screen, Timothée Chalamet embodies Paul Atreides from Dune within the Call of Duty universe. He has achieved international recognition after starting his career on television, and now his likeness has been incorporated into the game.

3) Nikolai Nikolaeff as Andrei Nolan (MW3 Campaign)

Expand Tweet

The Australian actor, Nikolai Nikolaeff, has seamlessly transitioned into the persona of Andrei Nolan from the Modern Warfare 3 Campaign. His portrayal as a secondary villain in MW3 reflects the enthralling storyline of the narrative, injecting multiplayer arenas with a pulsating intensity that enriches the overall gaming experience.

4) Rya Kihlstedt as Kate Laswell (MW2 and MW3 Campaign)

Expand Tweet

American actress Rya Kihlstedt steps onto the stage, embodying the multifaceted persona of Kate Laswell from the Modern Warfare Campaign. Her Operator introduces diversity to the expansive roster of CoD, creating an artistic expression that enriches the gameplay.

5) Valorie Curry as Firecracker (The Boys)

Expand Tweet

Known for her roles in Veronica Mars, The Tick, and The Following, Valorie Curry transitions into the world of superheroes as Firecracker from The Boys. In Call of Duty, Curry's Operator introduces an explosive and dynamic element, mirroring the essence of her character from The Boys series.

6) Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir (The Boys)

Expand Tweet

A veil of mystery and lethality surrounds Nathan Mitchell's portrayal of Black Noir in The Boys. His character now enters the immersive gaming universe of CoD. Mitchell's Black Noir, a formidable presence, emerges in multiplayer matches, casting fear in the enemies' hearts.

7) Jessie T. Usher as A-Train (The Boys)

Expand Tweet

Jessie T. Usher enters the CoD world, embodying the speed synonymous with A-Train from The Boys. Usher's Operator, a super fast entity replete with powerful finishing moves, mirrors the characteristics of A-Train from The Boys series.

8) Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead)

Expand Tweet

A heroic figure in The Walking Dead series by AMC, Andrew Lincoln reprises the role of Rick Grimes as an Operator in Call of Duty. Lincoln's Rick Grimes Operator skin is a favorite among players and fans of The Walking Dead.

9) Danai Gurira as Michonne (The Walking Dead)

Expand Tweet

Danai Gurira's portrayal as Michonne in The Walking Dead is now available for players in the immersive Call of Duty gaming experience. As an Operator, Gurira's Michonne wields her signature katana, which stands out on the field.

10) Nicki Minaj as herself

Expand Tweet

Nicki Minaj graces the CoD world as she lends her character to the Call of Duty universe. As an Operator, Minaj infuses the battlefield with her distinctive style and flair, offering players a one-of-a-kind experience in the ever-evolving world of Call of Duty.

Each Operator unfolds a distinctive gameplay experience in the vast CoD multiplayer experience. As the game perpetually evolves, the legacy of these celebrity Operators stands as a resounding testament to the seamless integration of disparate entertainment worlds, bestowing players with an immersive and unforgettable gaming experience.