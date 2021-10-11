The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2 review - The CRM's endgame finally explained, end of the zombie apocalypse?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2, titled Foothold, offers a never-before-seen glimpse into the world of The CRM. As readers may recall, Hope (Alexa Mansour) is in a CRM facility and recently reunited with her father, Dr. Leo Bennett.

It does seem that much like her father, she too has found a new love interest. A romance is likely blooming with Mason (Will Meyers).

Speaking of his father's girlfriend, Lyla Belshaw (Natalie Gold) actually gives Hope a tour of The CRM's facility. In doing so, she explains to Hope what the CRM eventually hopes (no pun intended) to achieve.

Elsewhere in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2, Iris (Aliyah Royale) murdering a CRM soldier has serious repercussions. In fact, it brings Lt. Colonel Elizabeth Kublek breathing down The Perimeter's neck!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2 - What is The CRM's eventual plan?

What is made clear in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2 by Belshaw is that Dr. Bennett is helping the Civic Republic with much more than a cure for the zombie apocalypse. They want to understand what caused it, and in time, turn the world back to normal.

Dr. Bennett has clearly made some breakthroughs, and viewers will discover in the following episodes exactly how close they are to ending the zombie apocalypse.

Elsewhere in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2, we see Dennis (Maximillian Osinski) take Silas (Hal Cumpston) to a new Civic Republic facility. Through lights and music, the occupants of this facility draw the dead to their doorsteps, after which they blow them up and clean them up!

It also turns out that Dennis is apparently Huck's (Annet Mahendru's) love interest!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 2 sheds much light into the group that took Rick Grimes. Otherwise, not much was achieved through this episode. That said, the final warning from Iris in the closing minutes of the episode could change all that.

"This is war. Even if they don't know it yet."

