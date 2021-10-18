The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 3 review - A brother and sister with a strange custom introduced, Hope & Iris united?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 3 is called Exit Wounds and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

It's crazy to believe that this show belongs in the same universe as The Walking Dead, and especially Fear the Walking Dead, following the recent nuclear holocaust. It looks and feels like a completely different show with its teenage romances and lack of zombie gore. But then we see the CRM logo and realize that, yes, these are the very same individuals that took our beloved Sheriff's deputy, Rick Grimes.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 3 isn't the most eventful episode, all said and done. Yes, Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) are reunited by the end. Yes, the question of whether Huck (Annet Mahendru) and Percy (Ted Sutherland) can coexist is a big one. But the two stars of The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 3 are Dev (Abubakr Ali) and Asha (Madelyn Kientz). Whose side are they on?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 3 - Who are Dev and Asha?

At the outset, both Dev and Asha seem like two demented siblings, with their creepy custom. They seem amicable enough towards Elton (Nicolas Cantu), but when Percy gets involved, all hell breaks loose. We are introduced to a twisted ritual in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 3 where they insert flowers into the plucked eyes of the zombies. There's a pretty neat fight with the empties/zombies/walkers/biters on the ritual ground if that's your thing!

But soon enough we realize that they are as normal as normal can be! Moreover, they are Indira's children. You may remember her from a previous episode, as the leader of The Perimeter. And Indira's children refer to the empties as vessels, with the flowers being Asha's personal touch!

Is there maybe even a glimmer of romance between Elton and Asha? The following episodes should be very eventful indeed in quite a few departments!

