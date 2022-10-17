The Watcher on Netflix: Fans discuss if John Graff's character is based on American mass murderer John List

Netflix's The Watcher has been the topic of discussion among true crime fanatics on social media. One intriguing aspect of the storyline is the John Graff subplot that has got some fans confused. One user on Twitter asked if the character is based on the real-life mass murderer John List.

Manuel Gómez @MannyGo3 Watching #TheWatcherNetflix and im confused. Is the Westfield the same where John List murdered his family? Watching #TheWatcherNetflix and im confused. Is the Westfield the same where John List murdered his family?

The show, which is based on the true story of the notorious ''Watcher'' house in New Jersey, continues to garner interest among viewers. Read on to find out what more fans have to say about the John Graff subplot.

Netizens discuss mysterious John Graff subplot in Netflix's The Watcher

Several fans took to Twitter to talk about the mysterious John Graff subplot in The Watcher. Some seemed confused about the story, while others mentioned that it is based on the notorious American mass murderer John List.

Tim Chessman @TimChessman So, anyone notice that the new Netflix series “The Watcher” completely rips off the life story of that whacko John List? So, anyone notice that the new Netflix series “The Watcher” completely rips off the life story of that whacko John List?⬇️ https://t.co/CdNOKv3BSj

Lännette @nubiennegoddess Anyone catch the John List references 🤔 #thewatcher Anyone catch the John List references 🤔#thewatcher

Wicked Bitch of the South @LouEffie They definitely pulled inspiration for that character from the John List story because it fits to a tee. @TVHEAUXX This part was so wild to me.They definitely pulled inspiration for that character from the John List story because it fits to a tee. @TVHEAUXX This part was so wild to me. 😭😭😭 They definitely pulled inspiration for that character from the John List story because it fits to a tee.

Ned from NJ @NedCarlyle @MattFriedmanNJ Did anybody pick up the ham handed reference to John List in the “John Graf” story? Anybody at all familiar with Westfield knows about John List. @MattFriedmanNJ Did anybody pick up the ham handed reference to John List in the “John Graf” story? Anybody at all familiar with Westfield knows about John List.

JinxieClark2 @JinxieClark2 'The Watcher' on Netflix is loosely telling the story of John List.

I am a true crime fanatic and there really are no cases that I have never heard of. lol 'The Watcher' on Netflix is loosely telling the story of John List. I am a true crime fanatic and there really are no cases that I have never heard of. lol

Danielle @FoodosaurusRex OH MY GOD there is a John List storyline in The Watcher.



As soon as the guy showed up in the first scene I said “is that supposed to be John List??!” OH MY GOD there is a John List storyline in The Watcher. As soon as the guy showed up in the first scene I said “is that supposed to be John List??!”

Colleen ♈️🌹🐈🐾☀️🏖📚🍫🍕🧘‍♀️ @coll_mahoney The murders depicted in #TheWatcher also happened in Westfield, NJ, but not exactly like that. And nothing to do with the “watcher” letters. If you’re curious, look up “John List” The murders depicted in #TheWatcher also happened in Westfield, NJ, but not exactly like that. And nothing to do with the “watcher” letters. If you’re curious, look up “John List”

In the third episode of the show, Dean Brannock finds a deeply religious man named John (who used to live in their house) in the kitchen, making a sandwich. He says he's a building inspector. Their conversation soon turns uncomfortable and intense, and Graff ultimately leaves. Dean later learns from a detective that a man named John Graff has murdered his entire family and disappeared.

The character is loosely based on the real-life mass murderer John List, who, after murdering his entire family in Westfield, New Jersey, escaped the law for almost two decades as he allegedly adopted a new identity and remarried. He was arrested in June 1989 and ultimately convicted of first-degree murder. He passed away in jail in March 2008.

A quick look at The Watcher trailer, plot, and cast

The official trailer for The Watcher opens with the Brannocks exploring their new dream home in New Jersey. The opening gives a hopeful and optimistic vibe, but things soon become tense after the family moves into the new house as their lives are upended when an anonymous stalker sends them creepy letters.

Overall, the trailer maintains a creepy tone that fans of horror and true crime stories will certainly enjoy. Alongside the trailer, the streaming giant also shared a synopsis for the film on their official YouTube channel, which reads:

''After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous ''Watcher'' house in New Jersey.''

The series has received mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics, with praise directed towards the plot and performances by the actors. Some critics, however, criticized the show's writing.

The show features a number of prominent actors essaying key roles, including Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow, and Christopher McDonald, among many others. It is created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the duo behind Netflix's popular true-crime drama series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, about the notorious American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

All episodes of The Watcher are available on Netflix.

