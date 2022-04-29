The Way Down Episode 4 review: A deeper look into cult leader Gwen Shamblin Lara's shocking demise and its effect 

The final two episodes of the much-awaited Gwen Shamblin documentary limited series, The Way Down, have finally arrived on HBO Max on April 28 (Thursday), 2022.

Chronicling the real-life story of the controversial founder and leader of The Remnant Fellowship and Weigh Down Workshop, Gwen Shamblin Lara, the mini-documentary series is already creating a lot of buzz among viewers.

Marina Zenovich has served as the director and producer of this intensely woven mini-documentary series. The first three episodes were launched back on September 30, 2021.

Titled "Revelations", Episode 4 of The Way Down, dives deep into the jaw-dropping death of Gwen Shamblin Lara, along with some of the most significant members of The Remnant Fellowship, including her husband Joe Lara, in a dreadfully shocking plane crash.

The review of the Gwen Shamblin docuseries, The Way Down Episode 4

Gwen Shamblin's death explored in a mindful and thought-provoking manner

The first three episodes of the documentary miniseries solely focus on the lifestyle of controversial cult leader Gwen Shamblin Lara. But in Episode 4, the audience gets to take a closer look and learn several rattling facts about the plane crash that took the life of Gwen and six other high-ranked members of the Remnant Fellowship Church.

The director of the docuseries, Marina Zenovich, has utilized interviews of loved ones of those associated with the controversial church and ex-members to bring out important truths about the plane crash. The series also depicts how it affected the remaining members of the Remnant Fellowship Church.

As shown in Episode 4 and as reported, Gwen Shamblin Lara, along with six other members of the extremely controversial church, perished in a fatal Cessna 500 series plane crash in Percy Priest Lake last May.

The other six members were reportedly Gwen's husband, actor William Joe Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Lara's son-in-law, Brandon Hannah. Reportedly, it seemed like Gwen's husband Joe was flying the plane.

As shown in the mini-documentary series, one of the members of the church, Delaney, had her wedding the very day after the plane crash. While giving interviews for the docuseries, Delaney's father Glen Wingerd and mother Carey Wingerd expressed how astonished they were to see that the wedding still took place even after the dreadful crash that killed the church's leader.

They further exclaimed that nobody at the wedding said anything regarding the mournful incident and projected on their normal happy selves. This definitely raised questions regarding the church, which is presented as a cult throughout the HBO Max docuseries, in their minds.

Episode 4 also displays an interview given by Natasha Pavlovich, who is Joe Lara's former girlfriend and the mother of their daughter. In the interview, Natasha is seen breaking down while explaining how it was for her to get the news of the plane crash as she frantically wondered whether her daughter was on that plane or not.

Being a little relieved when she found out that her daughter was not on that plane, she started to look for her. As stated by her, she later found out with the help of the police that her daughter was kept in another high-ranked member's house along with those children who became orphans after the plane crash.

After rescuing her daughter, they were in hiding for several months before finally leaving the fear of the cult behind and living a free life.

Hence, the docuseries brings to light the aftermath of cult leader Gwen Shamblin Lara's death. Episode 4 also brilliantly showcased the shocking and absurd behavior of the remaining members after Gwen's demise, therefore giving viewers a bigger picture of the whole incident.

The Way Down Episode 4, currently streaming on HBO Max, from April 28, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul