The Way Down Episode 5: With Gwen Shamblin gone, who will pick up the mantle at the Remnant?

The Way Down is finally here with Episode 4 and Episode 5 after quite a long wait since its debut on September 30, 2021 with only first three episodes. The final two episodes of the much-awaited limited period documentary series have arrived this April 28 (Thursday), 2022.

Depicting the true story of infamous and much-controversial cult leader Gwen Shamblin Lara and her church, The Remnant Fellowship, the docuseries was produced and directed by Marina Zenovich.

Since the mini-documentary series, The Way Down, made its debut, it has already begun to get a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics due to its raw and thought-provoking nature.

The way director Marina Zenovich presented the story through interviews with former members of the cult and old footage of Gwen is bound to give the audience a blindsiding experience.

Without further ado, let's dig deep and find out how Episode 5, which is also the final episode of the docuseries, unfolds.

Know all about Episode 5 of The Way Down

After Gwen Shamblin's shocking demise, who will be picking up the mantle at the Remnant Fellowship?

Episode 5 of the docuseries, The Way Down, presents the audience with significant interviews of several former members of the cut who came forward to talk about their dreadful experience inside the Remnant Fellowship Church.

As the episode further unfolds, the audience slowly gets to witness a doubt brewing regarding whether or not Gwen Shamblin is gone now. Furthermore, will the church be able to hold its power over its members? However, the most important question that the final episode of the docuseries raised was - who will lead the church now?

In the latter part of Episode 5, Gwen's daughter Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah is seen taking it in her mother's footsteps to continue her legacy with The Remnant Fellowship empire. However, Gwen's son Michael Shamblin was seen cutting off all ties with the church after her mother's shocking demise.

While some former members are seen believing that Elizabeth Shamblin is the perfect fit for the role of leading the church, some have shown doubt in her capacity. Will the cult survive now that Gwen is gone? Only time will tell.

However, a recent statement released this Saturday, directly from The Remnant Fellowship Church, exclaims that the church has pledged that they will continue their work under God's will despite the unfortunate demise of its founder Gwen along with six other significant members.

The Remnant Fellowship Church has reportedly called their leaders:

"some of the finest and most loving people that you would ever come across." (Via Yahoo!)

The statement further exclaimed that Gwen's son Michael Shamblin and daughter Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah:

"intend to continue the dream that Gwen Shamblin Lara had of helping people find a relationship with God." (Via Yahoo!)

It looks like Gwen Shamblin's son, Michael Shamblin, has returned to once again follow in his mother's footsteps while her daughter Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah has stuck to her words and will continue to walk in her mother's path.

The Way Down Episode 5 is currently streaming on HBO Max from April 28, 2022. And you don't want to miss it.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul