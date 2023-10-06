The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 8: Exact release time and where to watch

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 8 is set to premiere on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET marking the second season's finale. Adapted from Robert Jordan's novels, the ongoing season will reach its culmination with several twists and revelations. With the Last Battle between the Seanchan army and the Aes Sedai surfaces, the lead characters must come together and forge a plan to defeat the Dark One.

The villains, Ishamael, Lady Suroth, and other dark forces, still have more diabolical plans for the saviors in the show. The forthcoming episode will be a major game changer for the fate of the four friends Rand, Egwene, Mat, Nyaneve, and Perrin thereby raising the intrigue and suspense for the upcoming upheaval.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for episode 8 season 2 of The Wheel of Time.

The finale of The Wheel of Time season 2 episode will air on Friday

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 8 will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. No other platforms have yet gained the autonomy to air the show. Viewers can witness the second season's finale through Prime Video's subscription. Amazon Prime Video's website has all the required information regarding the membership packages they offer for viewers just a click away.

Episode 8 of season 2 will grace screens on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET. Below is a schedule of when the upcoming episode will be released internationally.

United States: October 6, 2023, at 12 a.m. PT

United Kingdom: October 6, 2023, at 8 a.m. BST

Central European Time (CEST): October 6, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Canada: October 6, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET

Australia: October 6, 2023, at 5 p.m. AEST

India: October 6, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. IST

Korea: October 6, 2023, at 4 p.m. KST

Japan: October 6, 2023, at 3 p.m. JST

Philippines: October 6, 2023, at 2 p.m. PHT

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 8 will unveil Rand's formidable power

In the thrilling se­ason finale of The Whee­l of Time's second season, Rand al'Thor is de­stined to encounter a pivotal mome­nt in the episode titled What Was Me­ant to Be. Moiraine and Anvaere­ will be faced with profound choices while Ishamael focuses his attention on Mat Cauthon.

Nynaeve and Elayne will go on a suicide mission to save Egwene, who has already been showing her immense power among even the Damane in training. They will use a trick with Sul’dam and a collar, adding another complication to their battle against the Seanchan army. Rand and Moiraine will be accompanied by the mysterious Lanfear and travel both to Falme and via some hidden Waygate.

Moiraine will be seen traveling with them, abandoning Siuan Sanche with clues of her future vision of Rand. This will lead to a dramatic ending to the episode where Rand’s newfound powers and hidden strategies will go a long way in fighting the dark forces. The stakes are going to be massive and the decision in this episode will undoubtedly set season 3 of The Wheel of Time in motion.

The ending may provide threads leading to a third season of the dark fantasy show. The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 8 will air on October 6, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET on the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video.