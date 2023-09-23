The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7: Major spoilers to expect

The highly anticipate­d seventh episode­ of the second season of The Wheel of Time, title­d Daes Dae’mar, is set to be re­leased on September 29, 2023. The upcoming episode is expected to be a game changer as it will introduce impactful changes to the storyline­. The official season summary hints at looming dangers that pose a threat to the Two Rivers group, while Moiraine grapples with her own powe­rlessness.

The upcoming episode has been directed by Sanaa Hamri and penned by Justine Juel Gillmer, Rafe Judkins, and Robert Jordan, respectively. The episode is expected to elevate the storyline with several striking revelations that will alter the fate of the titular characters in the series. Egwene's forcible submission to Suroth's army will take center stage. As the story uncovers, new characters will arrive, lacing the narrative with twists and turns.

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7: Growing struggles, deadly deals, and darker motives

1) The continued suffering of Egwene Al' Vere

In The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 6, viewers witness that Egwene is put under excessive pain and suffering by her trainer. Her efforts seemed to go in vain each time she tried to kill her trainer or forged a plan to break free from the collar (A'dam) she wore.

As the episode ends by showing a glimpse from another woman in the next cell who happens to be a Blue Ajah from the White Tower, it is speculated that the two will eventually forge a plan to escape the dingy cave.

2) Moiraine's fate to open a possibility of harnessing One Power again

The latest episode showcased Lan confronting Siuan Sanche en route to the White Tower and informing her about Moiraine getting stilled by the Dark One at the Eye of The World.

As the leader of the Aes Sedai reaches Cairhien and demands an audience with Moiraine, it is highly likely that Siuan will find a way to restore Moiraine's ability to channel One Power again.

3) Rand's deadly deal with the Lady Lanfear

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 6 titled, Eyes Without Pity, depicted Rand following Lanfear's orders to extract Ishamael's deadly motives from her to control the fate of the world. As Lanfear accepts Rand's condition to develop trust between them, she gives him a glance at her dream world to speak with Egwene who is imprisoned.

Looking at Lanfear's fear of losing Rand to Egwene's heart again, it is speculated that she might play a dark move to control Rand. At the same time, there is a high possibility that she might help Rand defeat the Dark One.

4) The possibility of ending Min's nightmares

As Mat figures out that Min has been manipulating him because of Ishamael, their platonic relationship seems to undergo a trust wreckage. It is speculated that the upcoming episodes of the Wheel of Time season 2 will explore the broken trust between the duo, along with Rand helping Min to break free from her nightmares.

The upcoming episode of The Wheel of Time season 2, titled Daes Dae'mar, will feature Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere, and Josha Stardowski as Rand'al Thor, along with others who will add depth to the narrative.

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7 will air on September 29, 2023, at 3 am ET on Amazon Prime Video.