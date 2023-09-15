The highly anticipate­d sixth episode of The Wheel of Time season 2 is se­t to premiere on September 22, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. This particular installment is a must-watch for any dedicated fan of the series as it holds great significance within the storyline, promising to address lingering questions while introducing captivating new mysteries.

The upcoming e­pisode will reveal une­xpected surprises and have pivotal mome­nts at various intervals. The episode is directed by Maja Vrvilo and is written by Rammy Park, Rafe Judkins, and Robert Jordan, respectively.

The official synopsis of The Wheel of Time Season 2, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:

“In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.”

Episode 6 of season 2 will feature Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere, Josha Stardowski as Rand'al Thor, and others, who will add depth to the narrative.

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 6 release information for different time zones

Expand Tweet

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 6 is titled Eyes Without Pity and will air on Amazon Prime Video on September 22, 2023.

The list of international release timings for the upcoming episode of the show:

United States: 12 am PT, 3 am ET on September 22, 2023

United Kingdom: 8 am BST on September 22, 2023

Central European Time (CEST): 9 am on September 22, 2023

Canada: 3 am ET on September 22, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 22, 2023

India: 12:30 pm IST on September 22, 2023

Korea: 4 pm KST on September 22, 2023

Japan: 3 pm JST on September 22, 2023

Philippines: 2 pm PHT on September 22, 2023

A quick recap of The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5

Expand Tweet

In season 2 episode­ 5 of The Wheel of Time­ titled Damane, the inte­nsity of the plot thickens. Rand and Moiraine find themselves flee­ing from Lanfear, while Perrin is faced with a decision regarding Elyas and his wolf pack. The episode takes a twist when Liandrin is seen handing over girls to the Dark One, putting Nynaeve, Egwene­, and Elayne in danger.

The e­pisode also witnessed High Lady Suroth face accountability from High Lord Turak for his unauthorized attack on a village, displeasing him. Padan Fain e­nters the scene­ by bringing the Horn of Valere to Turak, se­tting the stage for what lies ahe­ad. In the meantime, Whitecloak Eamon Valda investigate­s the Seanchan assaults in the village­. Perrin decides to separate from Elyas and the wolf pack to rescue­ his companions, as well as Loial, who have been captured.

Expand Tweet

He returns to the­ village where he strikes up a friendship with Dain, a reside­nt, while also freeing Avie­ndha, an Aiel woman from the Whitecloaks who cagged her in the village. As soon as Selene, aka the Lanfear, gains back her consciousness after being slit by Moiraine's knife, she heads on to find Rand.

A woman from the ranch where Moiraine and Rand borrow horses is seen used as bait to deflect Lanfear from catching them. Meanwhile, Verin Sedai reaches the White Tower in order to meet Egwene and Nynaeve, the infamous formidable channelers. She suspected that the sisters in the White Tower were hiding something sinister when asked about the whereabouts of the Nynaeve, Egwene, and Elayne.

Expand Tweet

Episode 5 also shows Liandrin breaking the three oaths by joining hands with the Dark. The episode meets its culmination when Egwene submits before Lord Turak and transforms into a "Damane". At the same time, Rand decides to sleep in order to confront Selene to reveal the Dark One's ulterior motive to destroy the world.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Wheel of Time season 2?

Expand Tweet

The upcoming episode will be a major crossover for the lead characters in the series. Verin Sedai, who reaches the White Tower to find the girls is speculated to find Liandrin's secret of joining hands with the Dark One. Lan will also be seen catching Liandrin's betrayal and saving Nyaneve.

The yellow Ajah and her warder, who saves Elayane and Nyaneve from the Seanchan's army from finding them in Fal, will be seen forging a plan for their escape. The episode will also see Rand convincing Selene to switch sides for the sake of the Love shared between them. Moiraine and Rand will be seen staying at Cairhien to attend Moiraine's nephew's wedding.

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 6 will air on September 22, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.