The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 5: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more 

The highly anticipated The Wheel of Time season 2, episode 5, is set to premiere on September 15, 2023, at 3 am ET on Amazon Prime Video. This captivating series, inspired by Robert Jordan’s beloved fantasy novel, has already captivated viewers with its rich narrative and compelling characters.
The forthcoming episode of the fantasy adaptation series promises an exhilarating exploration of diverse realms and interconnected fates guided by the enigmatic Wheel itself. The episode will be helmed by Maja Vrvilo and penned by Rohit Kumar, Rafe Judkins, and Robert Jordan, respectively.
The official synopsis of The Wheel of Time season 2, as per Amazon Prime Video, reads,
“In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.”
Episode 5 of season 2 will feature Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere, and others who will add depth to the narrative.
The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5 release information for different time zones
The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5 will be titled Sword in the Stomach and air on Amazon Prime Video on September 15, 2023.
The list of international release timings for the next episode of the show:
- United States: 12 am PT on September 15, 3 am ET on September 15
- United Kingdom: 8 am BST on September 15
- Central European Time (CEST): 9 am on September 15
- Canada: 3 am ET on September 15
- Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 15
- India: 12:30 pm IST on September 15
- Korea: 4 pm KST on September 15
- Japan: 3 pm JST on September 15
- Philippines: 2 pm PHT on September 15
A quick recap of The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 4
In the recent episode, Ishamael, the dark one, starts by raising a woman covered in blood by channeling One Power, further raising an army of forsaken like him. After several decades, Moiraine reunites with her sister Anvaere in Cairhien. The episode also highlights Nynaeve’s journey as she successfully completes her trials and becomes an accepted member of the Aes Sedai.
Meanwhile, Lan, unsure of his future, is no longer bonded. Moiraine sees Logain’s assistance in teaching Rand how to channel and offers him a knife that would allow him to end his life. Viewers also saw Leane Sharif’s inaction regarding the Western Shore attacks, as Liandrin raised concerns.
At the same time, Perrin made a startling discovery that he possessed the ability of a Wolf Brother. Min found herself haunted by a terrifying nightmare involving Ishamael, who compelled her to bring Mat to Cairhien. As Perrin was captured by the western Shienaran army, Nynaeve and Egwene decided to abandon their stay at the White Tower to support their friends.
The episode concludes with a gripping revelation, Selene, who is known to be the Daughter of the Night and a Forsaken Lanfear, is revealed to be alive after Moiraine saves Rand by slitting Selene’s throat at the last moment.
What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Wheel of Time season 2?
The upcoming episode of season 2 will offer several twists and turns. Liandrin, who appears to train Nynaeve, is speculated to be a Darkfriend after she attacked Nyanave, Egwene, and Elayne. As Maksim, Ivhon, and Alanna find a poem written in an old dialect to raise a forsaken in Lan’s bag, they will be seen taking the matter into the White Tower in the forthcoming episode.
Moiraine, who rescues Rand from the Lanfear, will be seen forging a plan and helping Rand to channel One Power. It is also speculated that Min will confess her betrayal to Mat and might unveil Liandrin and Ishamael’s plan to create chaos. Selene, aka the Forsaken Lanfear, will be seen making a devious move to kill Rand’al Thor.
The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5 will air on September 15, 2023, at 3 am ET on Amazon Prime Video.
