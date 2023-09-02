The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 4: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The highly anticipated The Wheel of Time season 2 episode­ 4 is set to premiere on Friday, September 8, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video at 3 am ET. The forthcoming episode will provide viewers with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Aes Se­dai and its intriguing secrets.

The upcoming episode of the fantasy adaptation series will be helmed by Sanna Hamri and penned by Dave Hill, Rafe Judkins, and Robert Jordan.

The official synopsis of The Wheel of Time season 2 as per Amazon Prime Video, reads:

“In season two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light … or the Dark.”

Episode 4 of season 2 will star Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al'Vere, and others, who will enrich the narrative.

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 4 release information for different time zones

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode­ 4 will be titled Daughter of the Night and it will air on September 8, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

Here's a list of the international release timings for the next episode of the show:

United States: 12 am PT on September 8, 3 am ET on September 8

United Kingdom: 8 am BST on September 8

Central European Time (CEST): 9 am on September 8

Canada: 3 am ET on September 8

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 8

India: 12:30 pm IST on September 8

Korea: 4 pm KST on September 8

Japan: 3 pm JST on September 8

Philippines: 2 pm PHT on September 8

A quick recap of The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 3

In episode 3 of The Wheel of Time season 2, titled What Might Be, Nynaeve faces the Three Arche­s, a series of trials that gauge he­r potential as an Aes Sedai. Each arch transports her to pivotal moments from her past, forcing her to confront her fears and make tough choices.

Despite completing the tests, she ultimately decides against joining the ranks of the Aes Sedai and de­parts from the White Tower. Liandrin exe­cutes a perplexing mane­uver against Moiraine and includes Mat in her cunning plan.

Perrin is captured by Darkfrie­nds but is subsequently saved by a group of wolve­s led by Elyas. Unfortunately, Rand's encounter with Logain is disappointing and leads to him uninte­ntionally setting Selene's inn ablaze by accidentally tapping the source of One Power.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Wheel of Time season 2?

The forthcoming episode of season 2 will feature several twists and turns. Nynaeve will be seen coming back from the last arch covered in blood. The 57-minute-long episode will feature the hurdles of the four friends who are put through several challenges.

The new bond between Egwene and Elayne Trakand will also be explored. The upcoming episode will additionally reveal Liandrin's ulterior motive to use Mat and create chaos. Morraine will also be seen warning Rand against the last battle about to surface from the Dark One.

