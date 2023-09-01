The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 1 was titled A Taste of Solitude. It was directed by Thomas Napper and Sanaa Hamri and written by Amanda Kate Shuman, Katherine B. McKenna, and John McCutcheon. The episode was released on September 1, 2023.

This episode of The Wheel of Time saw Moiraine and Lan get heavily injured after getting attacked by two Fades. However, they were rescued by two kind-hearted sisters. The synopsis of the episode read,

"Moiraine, Lan, Nynaeve, Egwene, Perrin, and Mat find themselves more alone than ever."

The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 1 recap: What did the Dark One think of himself?

The episode began in one of the most terrifying ways possible, with The Dark One meeting with his Dark Friends and explaining that he would find Rand: The Dragon and convince him to join forces.

The Dark One was not evil from head to toe. He thought he was misunderstood. When one of the daughters of one of his associates entered the meeting, she got a glimpse of Trollocs. This scared her to death, but the Dark One explained that even monsters were always misunderstood.

In season 1, Aes Sedai Moiraine got banished and lost all her powers. She lived a quiet yet humble life in the mountains with her Warder, Lan. She lived in an inn, run by two sisters, Verin and Adeleas.

Egwene and Wisdom Nynaeve's conditions were much better than Moiraine's, and they were training to become Aes Sedai at the White Tower. It was even further revealed that Alanna and her two Warders were all romantically involved with each other. However, there were tensions between the girls.

There was an impending battle, and Aes Sedai needed Nynaeve's strength to fight. Perrin, Uno, Ogier Loial, and other survivors were looking for the Horn of Valere, which Darkfriend Padan Fain stole. On the other hand, Moiraine was trying to buy a stone from a seaman.

Moiraine wanted the stone covered in written blood, and she only wanted that, not the stone. She managed to get what she wanted, but the seaman revealed that Fades was following him. Moiraine and Lan shared a beautiful bond that seemed to have disappeared.

Later, when Lan hoped to reconcile with Moiraine by fetching her dinner, Moiraine tried to flee on horseback. However, on the way, she came face-to-face with two Fades, who were chasing the seaman. Moiraine managed to kill one of them but was injured by the other.

Fortunately, Lan protected her, but he also got heavily injured. Thankfully, Verin and Adeleas, the sisters running the inn in the mountains, came to their aid.

The Wheel of Time synopsis

According to a Prime Video press release, the official synopsis of The Wheel of Time reads,

"The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers."

It continues,

"There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, and others.