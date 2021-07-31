The Witch’s Diner episode 4: Jung Jin’s mother is hiding a secret about her past, does it have to do with the manyeol?

Jun Jin's life, in The Witch's Diner, has only taken a downward dip since she met the manyeol (witch) who granted her wish.

The wish which killed the restaurant owner who cheated Jung Jin and her mother. She had not been aware that her wish would come true at the Witch's Diner.

In The Witch's Diner episode 4, she is aware of the repercussions of making a wish without any thoughts, she makes it a point to warn everyone to come to the Witch's Diner to not be hasty in making wishes.

The Witch’s Diner episode 4 is all about love and betrayal

The Witch's Diner episode 4 sees a singer whose heart was broken by her boyfriend of many years make a hasty wish. This episode, proves that the manyeol is not an innocent witch that grants wishes. She is plotting something sinister, and Jung Jin has no idea.

In addition to all of this in The Witch’s Diner, Jung Jin also gets involved in a wish unintentionally. A singer who wished for her ex-boyfriend to return to her had been served a dessert. The next morning, when Jung Jin returned to the hotel to clean up, she was unable to stop herself and ended up having a taste of the same dessert.

This ended up complicating her life further in The Witch’s Diner. Now, in addition to strange memories that she recalled from her childhood, and nightmares caused by being a part of the Witch's Diner, she is unintentionally involved in another man's life.

Strangely, she recalls the taste of the dessert that she had whenever she saw this one man and all of this was planned beforehand by the manyeol. In The Witch’s Diner, the question is why.

Why does the manyeol go to such extremes in The Witch's Diner to involve Jung Jin in her plot? Also, what exactly was the deal that Jung Jin's mother and the manyeol made in the past?

The moment that Jung Jin referred to entailed that as a young girl, whenever something had happened, her mother stopped whatever she was doing. It was as if she was worried that her daughter had found a secret. However, in The Witch’s Diner, there were no hints regarding the secret at all.

The manyeol might be training Jung Jin to take her spot at The Witch's Diner. After all, she shut down the old diner solely to get closer to Jung Jin.

She also brought upon a series of unfortunate events upon Jung Jin, just to ensure that she would have no one to depend on but the manyeol. That is how she managed to get Jung Jin on board the whole idea of working at The Witch's Diner.

In The Witch’s Diner, the manyeol also allowed Gil-yong to stick around after he wished that he could stay around Jung Jin. She is shocked to hear this was a wish and that is why she just made it happen by employing him as a part timer. How he would react to the new man in Jung Jin's life in the next episode of The Witch’s Diner remains to be seen.

