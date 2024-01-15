The Witcher star Anya Chalotra to make her first DCU debut in James Gunn's Creature Commandos

In a thrilling announcement, James Gunn has now officially confirmed the casting of Anya Chalotra for the upcoming DC Universe (DCU) animated series, voicing the villainous Circe in Creature Commandos. The celebrated director has given the nod to the inclusion of Anya Chalotra, recognized for her standout performance in The Witcher, as a significant character in the show.

This animated project marks the first chapter in the expansive DCU, covering both animated and live-action works, such as the highly anticipated Superman: Legacy by James Gunn. The revelation adds to the growing anticipation surrounding the DCU, offering a blend of animated excellence and live-action excitement with the involvement of Anya Chalotra in Creature Commandos.

Earlier reports hinted at Anya Chalotra's involvement in Creature Commandos, where she would contribute her voice talents. However, it wasn't until now that Gunn, responding to a fan's inquiry on the social media platform Threads, confirmed the speculation.

The confirmation adds more anticipation and curiosity to the growing DCU lineup, promising an engaging narrative with Anya Chalotra's talent contributing to the success of Creature Commandos.

Creature Commandos animated series voice cast set to transition to live-action roles

One intriguing aspect of the Creature Commandos cast is the anticipation surrounding their transition from animated characters to live-action in the DC Universe (DCU). David Harbour, known as the voice behind Eric Frankenstein in the animated series, has expressed his enthusiasm for the unique opportunity to portray the same character in both mediums.

In a recent tease to io9, the Hellboy actor shared his excitement, mentioning his prior experience with prosthetics in movies and assuring fans that transforming into Eric Frankenstein for the live-action adaptation won't be a challenge. The prospect of seeing these characters brought to life in both animation and live-action adds an extra layer of excitement for fans of the upcoming DCU project.

David Harbour, who voices Eric Frankenstein for the show, quoted:

"I think it's going to be really fun and really exciting, and it opens up a whole new door to the DC Universe of how these characters will occupy the world. I like the concept of a live action and cartoon back and forth."

What is Creature Commandos?

Warner Bros. is supporting Creature Commandos, a seven-episode series set to stream on HBO Max. Penned by James Gunn, the show revolves around a black-ops team of monsters assembled by Amanda Waller.

Putting the characters at the forefront, the series delves into their lives amid imminent dangers, drawing parallels to the Thunderbolts in the MCU. Given the intense content, the animated show is slated to receive a mostly TV-MA rating, emphasizing the mature and violent nature of the narrative.

Even in its animated form, Creature Commandos promises an engaging and mature viewing experience.

Creature Commandos cast

James Gunn is taking his time and carefully selecting the cast for his DCU characters in Creature Commandos, ensuring a mix of talented actors to lead the project. Here's a glimpse into the confirmed lineup:

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller : No surprises here. Davis will be reprising her role as the iconic Amanda Waller, a character she embodies effortlessly.

: No surprises here. Davis will be reprising her role as the iconic Amanda Waller, a character she embodies effortlessly. Anya Chalotra as Circe : The talented Anya Chalotra is set to bring the enchanting Circe to life in the animated series.

: The talented Anya Chalotra is set to bring the enchanting Circe to life in the animated series. David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein : The Stranger Things star, will be taking on the role of Eric Frankenstein, adding his unique touch to the character.

: The Stranger Things star, will be taking on the role of Eric Frankenstein, adding his unique touch to the character. Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. : Grillo is confirmed to play the role of Rick Flag Sr., contributing his skills to the project.

: Grillo is confirmed to play the role of Rick Flag Sr., contributing his skills to the project. Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic : The breakout star from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Bakalova, joins the cast as Princess Ilana Rostovic.

: The breakout star from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Bakalova, joins the cast as Princess Ilana Rostovic. Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky: Chao brings her talents to the series in the role of Nina Mazursky.

Indira Varma as Bride Of Frankenstein : Varma is set to portray the iconic Bride Of Frankenstein in Creature Commandos.

: Varma is set to portray the iconic Bride Of Frankenstein in Creature Commandos. Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus : The versatile Tudyk takes on the role of Doctor Phosphorus, adding his flair to the character.

: The versatile Tudyk takes on the role of Doctor Phosphorus, adding his flair to the character. Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot : Gunn is confirmed to lend his voice to the character G.I. Robot, promising an interesting addition to the team.

: Gunn is confirmed to lend his voice to the character G.I. Robot, promising an interesting addition to the team. Steve Agee as John Economus: Agee joins the ensemble as John Economus, rounding out the diverse and talented cast.

With such a stellar lineup, Creature Commandos is gearing up to be a captivating addition to the DCU animated series.

Rumors swirl about Anya Chalotra's live-action role as Circe in the DCU's future

The possibility of Anya Chalotra portraying a live-action version of Circe is on the horizon as Creature Commandos' voice cast members plan to transition to live-action roles. While James Gunn has not officially announced a Wonder Woman movie for the DCU, the prospect of a project centered around the new version of Circe seems likely.

Uncertainty surrounds whether Gal Gadot will return as Wonder Woman, with conflicting reports, but a general expectation exists that the DCEU's Justice League members will undergo recasting.

Creature Commandos is anticipated to become available on Max for streaming in late 2024. However, as of now, an official premiere date for the animated series has not been confirmed. Viewers are advised to keep an eye on OTTplay for continuous updates on this and all things related to the realms of streaming and films.