Creature Commandos: Full list of cast members

Creature Commandos is set to be the first television project under the purview of James Gunn and Peter Safran as part of their newly acquired DC Universe. The team and its roster of characters are D-listers in the comics, but Gunn has proven via his work with the Guardians of the Galaxy films that he can make D-list heroes or villains household names in pop culture.

The team made its first appearance in the comics in Weird War Tales #93, released in 1971, inked and penned by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick. They are tied to the events of World War II in the timeline of DC Comics and were positioned to be horror and gothic-based counterparts of the mainstream Justice League.

However, James Gunn's Creature Commandos will reportedly feature the team in a more modern-day setting. Here's a list of all the cast members portraying them in the show.

Meet the cast of Creature Commandos

1) Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr.

Frank Grillo will voice Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos (Image via Getty, DC)

One of the main characters of Creature Commandos will be Rick Flag Sr., who will possibly serve as the leader of the eponymous team. He will be voiced by Frank Grillo, who is best known for voicing Brock Rumlow / Crossbones in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. Flag Sr. is also the father of Rick Flag Jr., who was played by Joel Kinnaman in the Suicide Squad franchise.

In the comics, Rick Flag Sr. led a team in World War II known as the Suicide Squadron and became its only survivor following the team's first mission. Flag Sr. eventually became a member of Task Force X under the supervision of a fictionalized Harry S. Truman. He later sacrificed himself to stop the War Wheel, an enemy of the Blackhawks, a team he was allied with.

2) David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein

David Harbour to lend his voice to Eric Frankenstein in Creature Commandos (Image via IMDb, DC)

A version of Victor Frankenstein's monster exists in the DC Universe. However, he is an actual character in the universe and not a fictional one. He will be voiced by David Harbour, who is best known for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things and who is currently integrating himself into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well in the form of Alexei Shostakov aka the Red Guardian.

His origin in the comics is the same as the one in Victor Frankenstein's story, being a robotic monster who was stitched together by scientists. After gaining sentience, he ended the lives of his creators and escaped from the laboratory he was created in, eventually joining an organization called S.H.A.D.E. (Super-Human Advanced Defense Executive), through which he became a member of the Creature Commandos.

3) Indira Varma as Bride of Frankenstein / The Bride

Indira Varma to portray Bride of Frankenstein in Creature Commandos (Image via IMDb, DC)

Much like Eric Frankenstein, the Bride of Frankenstein is an actual character in the DC Universe and is not a fictional one. She will serve as the central character and protagonist of the Creature Commandos series, where she will be voiced by Indira Varma. She rose to prominence via the film Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love and the fantasy series Game of Thrones, where she played Ellaria Sand. She also made a supporting appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In the comics, she has a similar origin, being created by scientists to serve as a companion and partner to Eric Frankenstein until she parts ways with him to wander around the world. She, like Eric, also later joined the S.H.A.D.E. organization and became a member of the Creature Commandos. She also had four extra arms grafted to her body, though she interestingly does not seem to have them in the upcoming animated series.

4) Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorous

Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorous (Image via IMDb, DC)

Another character that will be a part of the upcoming animated series is Doctor Phosphorous, who will be voiced by Alan Tudyk. He has not only acted in some famed animated series such as Arrested Development and Firefly, but has also lent his voice to multiple characters in animated shows and films such as American Dad, Young Justice, and Justice League: War. He also played Mr. Nobody in Doom Patrol.

In the comics, Dr. Phosphorous was a scientist named Alex Sartorius, whose plan to create a nuclear power plant eventually led to a tragic accident. His body was exposed to radiation after he failed to get the assistance of wealthy benefactors in Gotham City. Dr. Phosphorous then served as an enemy of Batman during the Bronze Age.

5) Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic

Maria Bakalova to play an original character in Creature Commandos (Image via Getty)

Princess Ilana Rostovic is an original character created for Creature Commandos by James Gunn. She will be voiced by Maria Bakalova, who is best known for her role as Tutar Sagdiyev, the daughter of the titular character in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Like David Harbour, she is also integrating herself into the MCU at the moment, providing her voice to Cosmo the Spacedog in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special and Guardians Vol. 3.

Due to Rostovic being an original character in the upcoming animated series, it remains to be seen how she will fit within the story. It is possible that she may not even be part of the team and might simply be someone who encounters them while they are on a very important mission, presumably one where they might be trying to rescue her on behalf of someone.

6) Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky

Zoe Chao will voice Nina Mazursky in Creature Commandos (Image via IMDb, DC)

Nina Mazursky will also appear in the upcoming Creature Commandos series and will be voiced by Zoe Chao. She is a character that was introduced in the Creature Commandos comic book run during DC's New 52 reboot. In the reboot, she was depicted as one of the top scientists working for S.H.A.D.E. and was responsible for creating and giving power to the first incarnation of the Creature Commandos.

Following the failure of the first incarnation of the team, who were imprisoned in a zoo as a result, she became a test subject herself for the second iteration of the monstrous team. She underwent an experiment that resulted in her transformation into an amphibian-like creature who could only breathe via a specialized helmet.

7) Sean Gunn as Weasel and G.I. Robot

Sean Gunn will pull double duty as Weasel and G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos (Images via IMDb, DC)

James Gunn's brother Sean Gunn is another MCU actor set to join the cast of Creature Commandos. He will reprise his role as Weasel from The Suicide Squad and will also additionally voice another character named G.I. Robot. The former is a giant humanoid weasel that is imbued with super strength and super speed. In The Suicide Squad, the character was depicted as a member of Amanda Waller's first Task Force X group, whose members were all killed during a botched mission.

Meanwhile, G.I. Robot, aka Joe, is a character that first appeared in the 1960's Star Spangled War series. He was a robot soldier who was commissioned to replace humans as and when needed and was assigned to investigate Dinosaur Island. In the comics, aside from Joe, there are other characters who have assumed the mantle of G.I. Robot, such as Mac the Second, J.A.K.E 1, and J.A.K.E 2.

8) Steve Agee as John Economos

Steve Agee reprises his role of John Economos in Creature Commandos (Image via DC)

Steve Agee will reprise his role from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker as John Economos in Creature Commandos. Economos' presence confirms that the upcoming animated series will be set in the modern day, instead of it being a period piece. Economos' return also confirms James Gunn's statement that the DC Universe will not have a complete reboot following The Flash and that some things from the old DCEU will remain.

Economos' role in Creature Commandos is unknown. However, it can be assumed that he will have a substantial one, given that this incarnation of the team will work for Amanda Waller and A.R.G.U.S and not S.H.A.D.E., as they did in the comics.

Fans are excited about the upcoming project and can't wait to see what it has in store for them. They now await an official announcement about the Creature Commandos release date.

