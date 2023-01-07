''I hope that it’s the Amanda Waller TV series'': DC fans speculate over James Gunn's new ''unannounced'' TV show

DC fans have been dealt quite a blow over the past few weeks after James Gunn took over the future of DC Extended Universe's future, taking some harsh calls that have upset quite a lot of fans across the globe. Among the big recent changes, Henry Cavill has been removed from his role as Superman, and so has Gal Gadot. This resulted in a mass unsettlement among the long-term fans of the franchise started by Zack Snyder.

However, in these new times of rapid entertainment, it is quite easy to forgive and forget. After so many debilitating pieces of news, DC fans finally have something to rejoice about. In a recent post on his Twitter handle, James Gunn wrote:

"My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show (😃); ok’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings."

This resulted in fans jumping to conclusions about which unnamed TV show this might be. Many fans speculated that it was the untitled Amanda Weller series. One fan wrote:

"I hope that it’s the Amanda Waller TV series!"

DC fans react to James Gunn's tweet

DC has always boasted some great TV shows. In this respect, it almost always led Marvel in the race in this respect. Previously, many of the great DC shows received their cancelation orders after the shift in ownership for the CW channel was announced. It is fair to say that DC fans have long-endured some disappointing days on this front.

Hence, when Gunn wrote about this upcoming DC project, it got fans excited very quickly.

This is even more exciting because it will also mark the beginning of a new era in the DC cinematic universe, this time under the tried and tested methods of James Gunn, who will look forward to replicating his success from Marvel. This time, DC may as well rise up to match Marvel head-to-head. However, it would still require a lot of work.

Amanda Blake Waller is a fictional character in the DC Extended Universe and the DC comics. She was a morally ambiguous hero in the comics and appeared in the films Suicide Squad (2016), The Suicide Squad (2021), and Black Adam (2022) in the DC cinematic universe. Viola Davis played this role in the films.

John Ostrander, Len Wein, and John Byrne were the authors of the character's original concept. She made her on-screen debut as an A.R.G.U.S.-in-charge FBI agent. Waller has frequently been described as the Suicide Squad's finest villain.

It will be quite some time before James Gunn or the network confirms whether the Amanda Waller series is the one Gunn is talking about in his latest Tweet. Anyhow, the series is meant to arrive at some point in time as multiple sources confirm that it is one of the things confirmed for the future of the DC universe.

