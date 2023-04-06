Frank Grillo confirms reason for joining James Gunn's DCU

Frank Grillo, who is best known for his brief stint as Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones in the MCU films Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Endgame, has confirmed that he has joined James Gunn's DC Universe after weeks of teasing his followers on social media.

Grillo has proven himself to be a talented and versatile actor in not only his MCU appearances but also in other films such as Warrior, Zero Dark Thirty, and Boss Level. On the television side of things, he has made a name for himself in projects such as Kingdom, where he served as the lead, and in Prison Break.

As of now, it remains unclear as to what role Frank Grillo will play in the DCU. He has, however, confirmed his reason for joining Gunn's DCU and it is to do with his dissatisfaction with Marvel Studios and how they did not utilize him better.

"They never told a story about [Crossbones]": Frank Grillo reveals that his disappointment with Marvel led to him moving to DC

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Grillo revealed how his MCU character, Brock Rumlow (Crossbones), was not utilized the way he wanted. He felt that the character should have had a larger presence in the films. He said:

"They never told a story [about Crossbones]. The mythology of the MCU and just what Marvel has in its pool of characters, it's so deep. Crossbones was there for a minute, but he was supposed to be there longer, then they went the direction they did."

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel Frank Grillo officially joins James Gunn’s DC Universe Frank Grillo officially joins James Gunn’s DC Universe 🔥 https://t.co/aIs6t97OFW

He further spoke about how Crossbones served a purpose but also pointed out his brief appearance on the screen:

"I think Crossbones serves a purpose, but I think the interesting thing is that if you see how many people around the world have responded to Crossbones, and again, he's on the screen for a very f**king short amount of time, I think there's more there. I think there was more meat on the bone. I was disappointed, which is why I went over to DC."

Frank Grillo's statements echoed Crossbones' depiction in the MCU. The character had not become anything more than a supporting player or villain throughout his brief MCU tenure. He only served as a supporting antagonist or lackey in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and was killed off early in Captain America: Civil War.

What role could Frank Grillo play in the DCU?

Could Frank Grillo play Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos or some other character? (Images via Getty/DC)

As of now, it remains to be seen as to what role Frank Grillo could play in the DCU, as neither he nor DC has outright confirmed the role he will essay.

However, there is speculation among fans that Grillo could appear in Creature Commandos. The actor had previously posted an Instagram story on March 15 where he suggested that he and Hellboy actor Ron Perlman could be working on the upcoming animated series, which will serve as the first installment of James Gunn's DC Universe.

JD7 @Jd14762 Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. would be dope casting. Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. would be dope casting. https://t.co/sTd3EKCkhR

It is possible that Grillo could lend his voice to Rick Flag Sr., who is confirmed as one of the lead characters of Creature Commandos. In the comics, Rick Flag Sr. is the father of Rick Flag Jr., who was played by Joel Kinnaman in both David Ayer's Suicide Squad and its 2021 standalone sequel directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad.

The speculation of Grillo's appearance in Creature Commandos was only fueled further when both he and Ron Perlman were spotted attending the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Olin aka MMAnomaly👊 @MMAnomaly With Frank Grillo being confirmed for James Gunn's new DC Cinematic Universe, who do we think he'll be playing? I'll start:

Wildcat! With Frank Grillo being confirmed for James Gunn's new DC Cinematic Universe, who do we think he'll be playing? I'll start:Wildcat! https://t.co/LrK4juMXPe

Aside from Rick Flag Sr., fans have also thrown in names such as Wildcat and Deathstroke as potential roles for Frank Grillo.

Nonetheless, Frank Grillo joining the DCU is an exciting prospect for both his and DC fans. He has proven via his work in his MCU films, Zero Dark Thirty and Boss Level, that he has a unique talent and amazing acting ability, which he can bring to the table and help bolster the success of James Gunn's DC Universe.

What do you think of Frank Grillo joining the DCU? Are you a fan of his acting? Let us know in the comments down below.

