When is Deathstroke coming to Fortnite?

Deathstroke, the fabled assassin from the DC Universe, is finally coming to Fortnite. With the Deathstroke cup on the cards, fans have been wondering when this assassin will be seen in the game.

Deathstroke is among the few characters that are a part of the Fortnite x Batman comics. With the character having just been revealed in the comics, it's only a matter of time before he makes it to the game.

How long before fans see Deathstroke Zero skin in Fortnite?

Deathstroke Zero Cup



Compete in the Deathstroke Zero Cup on May 27th for an opportunity to win the Deathstroke Zero Outfit early! pic.twitter.com/icAqzizrgc — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 24, 2021

Given the nature of the collaboration between Fortnite and DC comics, the DC character skins and cosmetics go live on the day their respective comic book associated rewards go live.

That being said, the Deathstroke glider is the reward for the fourth issue of the Batman x Fortnite comics. The issue is scheduled to go live on June 1st. As per the pattern that Epic Games has been following with the other cosmetics, the Deathstroke Zero bundle will also go live on June 1st.

Fans will receive a code for the Deathstroke Zero glider with the Fortnite x Batman comics issue #4 (Image via Epic Games)

As announced by Epic Games, the Deathstroke Zero Fortnite skin comes with a pair of Katanas that double up as a back bling and/or pickaxe for players. All these will be a part of the Deathstroke Zero Fortnite bundle. There's also a spray titled "Slade's Watching." It can be assumed that this spray will also be a part of the Deathstroke Zero bundle in Fortnite.

It could potentially be priced at 2000 V-Bucks and above. This price is subject to change and a proper price will be available once the Deathstroke Zero bundle goes live in the Fortnite item shop.

Fans can also earn the Deathstroke Zero skin in Fortnite by participating in the Deathstroke cup that goes live on May 27th. Players will have around 3 hours to compete in 10 matches. The top performers in this tournament will be rewarded with the Deathstroke Zero Fortnite skin before the entire bundle goes live.

Having said all that, the Deathstroke Fortnite skin looks good and resembles the character from the comics pretty accurately. However, Epic Games went overboard with the details slightly. Slade Wilson's mask never had a nose in the comics. But the designers at Epic Games were feeling generous and gave the deadly assassin a nose.