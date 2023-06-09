The Wonder Weeks on Netflix ending explained: Why did Anne kick Barry out? 

Netflix's new movie titled The Wonder Weeks is wholesome, uplifting, and hilarious. It showcases the struggles of motherhood and even the problems a couple faces once they become parents. The Wonder Weeks has three couples, Anne and Barry, Kim and Roos, and Ilse and Sabri. All of them have different problems but can relate to each other.

In the end, Anne momentarily kicked Barry out of the house when she caught him pleasuring himself to pictures of their nanny, but they soon reconciled. The film was directed by Appie Boudellah and Aram van de Rest. It was released on Netflix on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The official synopsis of The Wonder Weeks on Netflix read:

"In the comedy, 'The Wonder Weeks', we meet three couples. First, we meet successful career-focused Anne (Sallie Harmsen), who discovers, after her maternity leave, that her life has changed a lot since having a baby and doesn’t make her relationship with her husband Barry (Soy Kroon) any easier. Seeking help, she joins a Mama's club, a society for mothers founded by Kim (Katja Schuurman)."

It continues:

"Kim is married to Roos (Sarah Chronis), and together they raise two children with the help of their good friend Kaj (Louis Talpe). Ilse (Yolanthe Cabau) and her husband Sabri (Iliass Ojja) also have their challenges. They are struggling to figure out the best way to raise their child as they both come from different cultural backgrounds. This causes friction in their relationship, especially when Sabri's mother moves in to help out."

The Wonder Weeks on Netflix ending explained:

Ilse was strictly against animal sacrifice and also was not completely okay with her baby boy getting circumcised. But her husband and their family were all set for the circumcision ceremony. Ilse cleverly abducted the sheep which was supposed to be a part of a sacrificial ritual and even took her boy Samih with her. Meanwhile, Samih got replaced by baby Teun.

When Sabri was not able to find Ilse, he tried to stop the ceremony, but the priest still went ahead and circumcised the baby. When Sabri held the child, he realized it was not Samih but Kim and Roos's baby, Teun. A furious Kim put the entire blame on Anne. Anne, in turn, got agitated with the blame game and announced that she was quitting the mothers' club.

Kaj entered the picture and accused Kim of breaking families but got the shock of his life with she realized that it was Anne who reported him to child protection services. Kaj was Kim and Roos's friend and sperm donor. Feeling betrayed, Kaj gave Anne the cold shoulder and left without listening to her side of the story. The couples then went their separate ways, and Anne kicked her husband Barry out of her home for pleasuring himself to pictures of their nanny.

Every couple's life seemed to hit a roadblock. One day, while Anne was feeding her baby, Mia, she said her first words "Mama". Overjoyed, she went to the park and saw Kaj, Roos, Teun, and Didi. Anne apologized to Kaj for reporting him to child services, and Kaj instantly forgave her. Meanwhile, Roos's water broke.

Kaj took her to the hospital while Anne took the kids back to Kim. While Kim was still mad at Anne, her heart melted when she saw her taking care of her babies. They reconciled and rushed to the hospital. Roos gave birth to a baby girl, and everyone was delighted. Kim and Roos also reconciled with the child's father, Kaj.

Meanwhile, Ilse apologized to Samih's grandmother for her antics, and they both reconciled and went shopping. The Wonder Weeks ended with Anne and Barry reuniting.

Poll : 0 votes