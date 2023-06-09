The Wonder Weeks on Netflix review: An ode to the struggles of motherhood 

Netflix released a new Dutch romantic comedy movie on Friday, June 9, titled The Wonder Weeks, which primarily tries to establishes that the life of a new mother is way harder than anybody can imagine. This film is a beautiful tribute to working mothers and also to women who have just stepped into motherhood. It even focuses on relationships that get altered once a child is born into a family.

Only a mother can understand the pain of other mothers and the film does a stellar job of expressing this sentiment. The cast of The Wonder Weeks on Netflix has Dutch movie stars like Sallie Harmsen, Soy Kroon, Katja Schuurman, Sarah Chronis, Louis Talpe, Yolanthe Cabau, and Iliass Ojja.

The Wonder Weeks on Netflix: Every mother has their own story and every story is one of a kind

The official synopsis of The Wonder Weeks reads as:

"In the comedy "The Wonder Weeks" we meet three couples. First we meet successful career-focused Anne (Sallie Harmsen), who discovers after her maternity leave that her life has changed a lot since having a baby and doesn’t make her relationship with her husband Barry (Soy Kroon) any easier. Seeking help she joins a Mama's club, a society for mothers founded by Kim (Katja Schuurman)."

It continues:

"Kim is married to Roos (Sarah Chronis) and together they raise two children with the help of their good friend Kaj (Louis Talpe). Ilse (Yolanthe Cabau) and her husband Sabri (Iliass Ojja) also have their challenges. They are struggling to figure out the best way to raise their child as they both come from different cultural backgrounds. This causes friction in their relationship, especially when Sabri's mother moves in to help out."

The Wonder Weeks has a wholesome and straightforward narrative. The focus is on three different couples who have their own problems. The first couple is Anne and Barry; the former just gave birth to her baby girl and has to return back to work from her maternity leave.

She realizes how things have changed back in her office and isn't able to cope with them as she is constantly pulled between work and motherhood. Furthermore, her relationship with her husband seems to deteriorate because of her problems. To curb all this, she seeks help from a mother's club.

The group's founder, Kim, is married to Roos; they are a lesbian couple who depend on their friend Kaj for help. Kaj is also their sperm donor. Like Anne and Barry, this duo's relationship is not stable either. The third couple is Ilse and Sabri. Their problems are way different from the other couples because they belong to different backgrounds and have different ideologies to raise their newborn child.

This film is filled with drama, comedy, emotions, and a unique storyline. Few might argue about its feministic nature but in reality, it's about humanity, mutual love, and respect. The plotline revolves around the fact that every mother is unique and has their own struggles; the only constant element between each one of them is the love they have for their child. It also sheds light upon the struggles of a working mother, same-sex marriage, and interracial marriage.

The movie also sends out the message that the bumpy journey of parenthood can get smoother if there is mutual love and respect among parents. Apart from the wholesome story, everything from the direction, cinematography, music, and screenplay are well balanced. The actors do a brilliant job of portraying their roles and certainly deserve to be accoladed.

The Wonder Weeks is a great film to be enjoyed with a loved one or if you're a mother or somewhat associated with motherhood. It is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.

