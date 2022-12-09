"Rittenhouse school of acting": Vicky Hartzler crying speech over Same-sex marriage bill leaves internet appalled

On Thursday, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler of Missouri broke down in tears on the House floor as she begged her colleagues to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that protects same-s*x marriage. Netizens have since taken to social media to express rage over the Republican’s antics.
Vicky Hartzler spent the first two minutes of her speech slamming the bill by claiming that its:
“only purpose is to hand the federal government a legal bludgeoning tool to drive people of faith out of the public square and silence anyone who dissents.”
As she reached the end of her speech, the 62 year old said while tearing up:
“I’ll tell you my priority, to protect religious liberty, protect people of faith, and protect Americans who believe in the true meaning of marriage. I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill.”
She also called the bill “unnecessary” and said that “Obergefell is not in danger.” The latter was in reference to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Obergefell v. Hodges 2015 case that required all states to recognize same-s*x marriages and issue marriage licenses to everyone, including same-s*x couples.
The Respect for Marriage Act, which Vicky Hartzler was in opposition of, required states to recognize any marriage made in another state and also repeal the federal “Defense of Marriage Act” that defined marriage between two straight people alone.
Netizens react to Vicky Hartzler tearing up over gay marriage
Internet users were flabbergasted by Vicky Hartzler’s opposition to same-s*x marriage. Many could not believe that the Congresswoman would go to the lengths of crying over the existence of gay marriage. Several netizens wrote online that they hoped that she would not be returning the following year. It seems like their wishes have come true as she will not be returning in 2023 after losing her campaign for an open seat.
Many were thrilled to hear that she will be exiting the House. The fact that her last stint was emotionally heavy for her only made netizens overjoyed.
A few tweets read:
It seems like Hartzler’s tears were of no help. The bill was passed at 258 to 169 immediately after her speech. Several Missouri representatives, including Cori Bush and Emmanuel Cleaver, voted for the bill. Republican representative Ann Wagner was also among the 40 right-wingers who supported the bill. She is considered to be a more moderate congresswoman compared to her party colleagues.
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s previous attempts to deregulate same s*x marriage explored
This is not the first time the congresswoman has fought against the expansion of marriage protection. In the past, she strongly rallied for an amendment to be made into Missouri’s constitution that would define marriage as solely between a man and a woman.
After the recent Respect for Marriage Act passed the Senate, it has since been headed to President Joe Biden’s desk, where it will be signed to be made into a law.