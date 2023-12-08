The Young and the Restless: Tucker finally admits that he is frightened of Jill Abbott

The recent episodes of The Young and the Restless have Jill Abbott and Tucker McCall coming face-to-face while they dislike the circumstances. The episode that aired on December 7, 2023, had Jill declare that she would do anything to save her company from Tucker, while the latter wanted to declare a truce. While the show has been busy with the Neumans’ kidnapping and poisoning for the last couple of episodes, drama is brewing in the Abbott and Chancellor camps as well.

For the uninitiated, The Young and the Restless is one of the longest-running American soap operas and mainly featured the family feud between the Chancellor family and the Abbott family. However, over the years, more families and other characters have joined the show to expand the plot in different directions. The show airs every weekday on CBS.

The Young and the Restless: Is Tucker scared of Jill?

Jill is back to action again in the show (Image via CBS)

The Thursday, December 7 episode presented Jill Abbott and Tucker McCall at Society, where Tucker was sitting at the bar when Jill arrived. While Jill warned Tucker about trying to lay his hands on the Chancellors, he denied any such attempt. When Mamie arrived and sided with Jill in accusing Tucker of hurting Ashley, Tucker pointed out that Ashley had broken his heart.

While Tucker tried to buy out Jill by asking her to name a price, Jill reaffirmed that she would have the company run the way her mother expected it to. In the heat of the moment, Jill joked about selling the company to Mamie rather than Tucker. Moreover, Jill threatened to use the arsenal at her disposal if she or her family were pushed too far.

Expand Tweet

Tucker reacted by pointing out that while the Chancellor-Winters was the only thing in her life, unlike the united Winters’ crew, the Chancellors were more disjointed. After Tucker left, Mamie and Jill discussed his intentions since they both disliked Tucker. However, Mamie was left surprised as Jill suggested they work together to oust Tucker from their lives.

Later on, when Tucker caught up with Mamie at the club, he insisted that he believed in the family as much as her. He further assured Mamie that he admired her dedication towards Nate, Devon, and Lily. However, he was scared of Jill, as she had backed up to the proverbial wall and was desperate enough to fight ugly to save herself. He claimed that he was backing off in surrender to the situation.

How old is Jill Abbott in The Young and the Restless?

Tucker disclosed to Mamie about being scared of Jill (Image via CBS)

Jill Abbott of The Young and the Restless is one of the oldest characters and has been in the show since 1973, with six actors having portrayed the character at different times. When joining the show, Jill was a young manicurist who later worked as Katherine Chancellor’s assistant and went on to build her cosmetic company.

Going by the length of the soap opera, in these five decades, Jill would have aged to be in her 70s. That coincides with the age of Jess Walton, the actor portraying Jill. Walton is currently 74 and is reprising the role in The Young and the Restless. She got a special mention in the show's 50th anniversary special.

Is Jill Mrs. Chancellor’s daughter?

Jill does not trust Trucker (Image via CBS)

While the Katherine Chancellor-Jill Abbott feud in The Young and the Restless is celebrated as the longest-running feud in America, the two women shared a love-hate relationship. The plot of the soap has taken the ladies through various ups and downs. One of them was the shocking revelation in 2003 that Jill Abbott was Katherine Chancellor’s long-lost biological daughter.

However, in 2009, the decision was reversed when the then-writer Maria Arena Bell rewrote this history, revealing it to be a revenge scheme cooked up by Charlotte Ramsay. In 2010, Jill learned that her biological father was Neil Fenmore and that she had a biological sister in Lauren Fenmore.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless on CBS every weekday to know what happens next between Jill Abbott and Tucker McCall.