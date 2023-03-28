''You're so very missed'': The Young and the Restless fans get nostalgic as CBS airs 50th anniversary special

CBS hosted the 50th anniversary of one of its long-running shows, The Young and the Restless, on Monday, March 27, 2023. It was hosted by Entertainment Tonight co-host Nischelle Turner.

According to the network, the 44-minute special included:

“Footage and interviews with cast members, and never-before-seen moments; a look back at the epic romances, feuds, rivalries, and iconic weddings.”

Weddings are a big part of The Young and the Restless aka Y&R as the soap opera has conducted more than 100 of them. Most gave rise to celebrated fashion moments.

The 50th-anniversary special dissected stories associated with those apart from paying tribute to the late performers. They include Jeanne Cooper, who played Katherine Chancellor on the show, and Kristoff St. John, who portrayed the character of Neil Winters on Y&R. After the program was broadcast, fans expressed their remembrances of the show on Twitter.

Fan reacting to the special episode. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, The Young and the Restless (Y&R) has been written by Josh Griffith. Y&R aired its first episode on March 26, 1973.

Set in the fictional Genoa City, the soap was initially about the working-class Foster family and the wealthy Brooks family. Eventually, the Abbotts, Williamses, Newman family, the Baldwin-Fishers, and Barber/Winters families were introduced.

Fans left emotional as The Young and the Restless gets anniversary special episode

The Young and the Restless has received 11 Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series. Over the years, celebrities like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Enrique Iglesias, among others, have made appearances on the soap opera.

The Young and the Restless also gave big breaks to actors like Eva Longoria, Tom Selleck, the late Paul Walker, and David Hasselhoff. Y&R is also known for the long-standing rivalry between the characters of Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) and Katherine Chancellor.

Thus when the special aired, fans went all sentimental and recalled fond memories associated with The Young and the Restless. Some gushed about how their grandparents and mothers introduced the show to them, while a few said that they "teared up" seeing Cooper and Kristoff.

Fans emotional after special aired. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans react after special aired. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans emotional after special aired. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Some facts about the beloved CBS show

1. Highest-ranker for more than three decades: The Young & The Restless is currently the top-most-rated daytime drama. It has held onto that position for 34 years (as per data on the 2021–22 season end).

2. Theme song is taken from a 1971 film: Nadia's Theme, the theme song in the CBS show, is based on a song from the 1971 film Bless the Beasts & Children. In the film, the track was named Cotton's Dream, and was also used in ABC's Wide World of Sports in 1976.

3. Veleka Gray portrayed two very different characters: In 1983, veteran actress Veleka Gray played two characters, hotel manicurist Ruby and Patti's psychiatrist Dr. Sharon Reaves. The characters were placed in different storylines and also given dissimilar looks.

Catch The Young and the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration episode on the CBS website and app.

Poll : 0 votes